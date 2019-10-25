Leveraging Net Worth Of Investors To Boost Nasarawa’s Economy

Economic activities in Nasarawa state have started picking up. Stakeholders in the state say this development is as a result of efforts of the state government led by governor Abdullahi Sule.

According to them, the governor has shown his administration’s commitment to deliver good governance through innovative programs that have direct bearing on the lives of people in the state.

The stakeholders disclosed that Sule’s coming from a private sector is leveraging on his networth of investors, local and foreign, to attract their capital for the industrialisation of Nasarawa State. It has also been noted that the governor’s vision is anchored on industrialisation of Nasarawa State, making the state the industrial and economic hub of the North-Central zone in Nigeria as this, is capable of addressing the challenges of youth and women unemployment, wealth creation as well as boost economic activities in the state.

Sources said the governor, having recognised this, is set to tune the State into top three most competitive in Nigeria by 2023 in terms of sustained accelerated growth, increased economic opportunities and prosperity, social inclusion, and improved quality of lives of the citizenry.

The development taking place in the state and the efforts of the governor may have started attracting recognition as he was recently honoured with an award as the Most Promising Governor in Nigeria by the Face of Democracy Nigeria while the State received an award as the ‘Most outstanding State government in digital capacity initiative for economic transformation’.

But it appears the governor’s drive is to continue with the ‘good works.’ In a statement issued by director-general, Communication and Press Affairs to the Governor, Yakubu Lamai, he said governor Sule is committed to live up to the expectations of the award by delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“He vowed not to rest now that he has been honoured, but continue working even harder to bring to bear governance that is accountable, inclusive, innovative and futuristic to better the lives of the people of Nasarawa State,” the statement read in part.

The Governor of Nasarawa State noted that “After barely four months in office, the fact that FDN Nigeria has noticed his hands-on approach to governance and strives to promote investment and buoy the economy in Nasarawa State has further encouraged him not to rest on his laurels.”

Receiving the award as the Most outstanding State government digital capacity initiative for economic transformation in Lagos, Sule said, “During my inaugural speech I made It known to the whole world that we will uphold the principles of good governance as a cardinal objective of this administration, we will establish systems, processes and institutions that will enhance transparency, probity and accountability in the management of state resources in line with International best practices.”

The organisers of the award said the governor emerged after a painstaking due diligence and poll research conducted amongst other state executives across the country. The award, tagged, ‘Africa Digital Heroes Award’ now in its 20th year, is the brain child of Dr.Bayero Agabi, frontline journalist and ICT expert.

The award is designed to celebrate and recognise individuals, organisations, institutions and initiatives that have advanced the Nigerian/African digital space in the past 20 years and a new initiative that is considered iconic in the ICT ecosystem within this period. According to Sule, it is my understanding that the world’s three largest companies by market capital are all ICT-related, ICT is now at the soul and the heart, as well as the spine of the new economic order. For us to achieve our vision we have to leverage on ICT.

“We have developed a policy framework ‘Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy’ that sets out the major initiatives to be rolled out by this Administration over the next five years. It also outlines the potential benefits to the public and our community at large.”

The Economic Advisory Council, he noted, is peopled by individuals with vast expertise in different walks of life, including Prof Konyisola Ajayi from Ogun State who chairs the group, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud (SAN), Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, Chief Roberts Orya, Dr George Manuike, Dr Lazarus Angbazo, among others.

He added that this present government is determined to create a flourishing innovation and technology environment, saying “We are determined to remain at the cutting edge of ICT development and maintain a highly efficient ICT infrastructure and good business for innovation environment.”

He noted further that “Within our first 100 days in office we have transformed Nasarawa state into technology and innovation destination choice of young techpreneurs by creating five ICT Innovation Hubs across five Local Governments in the state across the three Senatorial Zones. “Our State e-libraries are equipped with over 40 million e-resources. We entered into Partnership with JAMB and established three Computer Based Test (CBT) centers with 2,250 computers and capacity to conduct computer based examination for 6,750 candidate on a daily basis. “We have deployed e-health at the state tertiary health care institution. The Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH). Our commitment to deploy ICT to all sector of the economy has helped the health facilities in the State to capture, organise, maintain and retrieve patient’s medical records with ease.”

Sule disclosed further that “Our government intent to upgrade and implement the State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS) of State and Local Government Reform Project (SLOGOR).

“We have embarked on training and retaining of all civil servant in the State for efficient use of ICT and have entered entered into partnership with NITDA to improve ICT penetration in the State where women will be empowered with free computers.

“The state is in the process of developing a Web 4.0 digital media platform with a digital channels through which citizens can access documents, information, comment and get immediate feedbacks on issues of governance in the State.

“We are scheduled to commence the creation of ICT parks across the 13 local government area of the state. The ICT parks would serve the training centre for young school leavers and fresh graduate, preparing them for the 21st century ICT demands and to acquire entrepreneurial skills.”

Sule has distinguished himself as an uncommon Governor due to his turnaround strategy in the areas of economy, security and industrialisation in moving Nasarawa State forward.

