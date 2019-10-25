Lifting 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty And The China Example

President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is already gaining traction. Even though it appears to be a tall order, it could as well unfold into a pleasant reality if only Nigeria can take a cue from China, JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH reports.

In his 2019 Democracy Day speech to Nigerians on June 12, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. Already the pledge has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. With 94 million people living in extreme poverty, Nigeria is regarded as the poverty capital of the world, having taken the infamous crown from India.

However, President Buhari has vowed to change the narrative by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. No doubt, this task seems to be herculean but the government of the day is undeterred and has made it a top priority.

So far, Nigeria can look up to China as a perfect example of how a purposeful leadership can change the narrative of a country. According to the World Bank, more than 850 million people have lifted themselves out of extreme poverty as China’s poverty rate fell from 88 per cent in 1981 to 0.7 pe rcent in 2015, as measured by the percentage of people living on the equivalent of US$1.90 or less per day in 2011 purchasing price parity terms.

China was able to lift millions out of poverty through a public private partnership model which Nigeria can adopt. In China, for example, a look at an overview of Evergrande Group’s Pairing Assistance to Bijie City, one of China’s contiguous cities, will suffice.

The Wumeng Mountain region has poverty-stricken areas with an extreme degree of poverty afflicting a large impoverished population. Bijie City, nestled deep in Wumeng Mountain and faced with the most dire poverty, has a population of 9,275,200 in 7 counties and 3 districts. At the end of 2015, Bijie City has an impoverished population of 1,154,500, making it faced with the most arduous poverty alleviation task in China.

At the call of the Party Central Committee and with the support of the CPPCC, since December 1, 2015, Evergrande Group has entered into a pairing assistance to Bijie City, Guizhou Province with a donation of 11 billion yuan to help more than 1 million impoverished population get out of poverty by 2020. As of now, Donations of 7 billion yuan have been in place, and Evergrande Group has helped Bijie City’s governments at all levels to lift 11 585,900 people out of poverty, enabling Dafang County and Qianxi County to shake off the label of poverty officially.

By 2020, Evergrande Group will continue to assist Bijie City’s governments at all levels in lifting 444,100 people out of poverty. To provide whole-city assistance to Bijie City, Evergrande Group has selected 321 preeminent cadres, 1,500 employees with a bachelor’s degree or above, together with the 287-people team first stationed in Dafang County, to form a new poverty alleviation team of 2,108 members .staff were designated to every county, town and village and fought against poverty alongside local cadres and locals. Each village is covered with every household and individual assigned with a responsible person. Evergrande Group will not retreat its troop until poverty alleviation is realized.

During the whole-city assistance, Evergrande Group has shot exactly the bull’s-eye of targeted poverty alleviation-developing local industries, relocating the poor and creating jobs.

Regarding developing local industries, Evergrande Group has provided 4.5 billion yuan, with tailored solutions that suit local conditions, to build the largest fruit and vegetable production base and beef cattle breeding base in Southwest China. Evergrande Group intends to help Bijie City build 60,000 vegetable greenhouses, import and breed 100,000 flne Angus cows and Simmental cows, build 250,000-mu economic ii’uit tree bases and 250,000-mu Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) bases. It’s estimated to mobilize 200,000 households with 700,000 impoverished individuals out of poverty.

To date, 60,980 vegetable greenhouses have been built, 72,945 Angus cows and Simmental cows have been imported or bred, and 369,000 mu of the TCM and economic fruit tree bases have been built.

Meanwhile, up to 79 upstream and downstream enterprises have been introduced, coming into industrial operations that help impoverished households solve problems such as what to plant, how to plant, how many should be planted and who to sell. Through the coordination of market-based means, a long-term mechanism for poverty alleviation was established to ensure impoverished households have a continued increase n income to shake off poverty locally.

Moreover, Evergrande Group has implemented poverty alleviation through education and improved social security for specific groups with special difficulties in Dafang County. A total of 11 primary schools, 13 kindergartens, 1 high school and 1 vocational college have been built and put into use, and high-quality education has been introduced through cooperation with Tsinghua University. Besides, 1 nursing home and 1 children’s welfare home have been delivered and put into service, and since the pairing assistance, the CPC and state leaders have made 29 important instructions, and the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government of Guizhou have been placing great attention.

Governments at the city and county levels both pledged full commitment to support. The assistance of Evergrande Group, together with the strong leadership of the local Paxty committees and governments and self-improvement of the locals, formed a powerful and concerted force to fight against poverty.

Evergrande Group will take solid actions to advance its whole-city assistance to Bijie City. Under the strong leadership of the Party committees and governments at all levels, and with the concerted efforts of the cadres and locals, Evergrande Group is confident and determined to help Bijie City win the fight against poverty. To achieve the goal proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, “seeing that poor people and poor areas will enter the moderately prosperous society together with the rest of the country by 2020”, Evergrande Group will spare no efforts to make contributions.

This are some of the strategic measures China has put in place to tackle poverty and wriggle its people out of the menace. What the Buhari administration must do is to send a team comprising experts from the public and private sector to study that country’s model, which no doubt would assist President Buhari’s efforts to tackle poverty in Nigeria.

