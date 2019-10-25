ENTERTAINMENT
M.I. Plans Transition Into Film Production
Former boss of Chocolate City, Jude M.I Abaga, has concluded plans to make a grand entry in the film industry. According to reports, M.I is already working on a film project.
The report also has it that the rapper has set up a production company with which he intends to produce his first film. However, it is unsure if the Headies award winner and one-time co-host will feature in the said upcoming film even as the title of the movie has been kept under wraps.
Other rappers that have appeared in Nollywood films and TV series in recent time include Falz the Bhad Guy, Ikechukwu, , Reminisce, IllBliss and Phyno.
MOST READ
Kogi, Bayelsa Election: CTA Task Police On Adequate Protection Of Voters, INEC officials
N3.3trn Personnel Cost Will Impede Devt – Minister
Why Workers, Applicants, Others Forge Certificates
10 Leading MDAs In 2019
NJC Recommends 4 Justices For Supreme Court
Reviving Cultural Values, Panacea For Societal Problems – Minister
Ajaokuta: Kogi Gov Hails PMB On Nigeria-Russia Bilateral Pact
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
12 Days At UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital
-
COLUMNS6 hours ago
Why Do Men See Sex As The Only Reward For Good?
-
COLUMNS6 hours ago
Oil Spills In Bauchi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PMB’s Sochi Trip, A Diplomatic Masterpiece – Princewill
-
OPINION21 hours ago
As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Prof. Bogoro: TETFund In The Hands Of A Prolific Researcher
-
NEWS12 hours ago
ASUU Kicks Against IPPIS, Wants NASS To Overrule FG’s Directive
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Bank CEOs Applauds FG Suspension of USSD Charges By Telecom Companies