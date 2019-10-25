M.I. Plans Transition Into Film Production

Former boss of Chocolate City, Jude M.I Abaga, has concluded plans to make a grand entry in the film industry. According to reports, M.I is already working on a film project.

The report also has it that the rapper has set up a production company with which he intends to produce his first film. However, it is unsure if the Headies award winner and one-time co-host will feature in the said upcoming film even as the title of the movie has been kept under wraps.

Other rappers that have appeared in Nollywood films and TV series in recent time include Falz the Bhad Guy, Ikechukwu, , Reminisce, IllBliss and Phyno.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

