NJC Recommends 4 Justices For Supreme Court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari the elevation of four justices of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

The benefitting justices are Adamu Jauro, representing the North East Zone; Emmanuel A. Agim, for the South-South Zone; C. Oseji, also South-South Zone, and Helen M. Ogunwumiju, for the South-West Zone.

NJC also recommended to the president the appointment of the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court, John Terhemba Tsoho, as the substantive chief judge, Justice B. B. Kanyip as the president of the National Industrial Court (NIC), and the elevation of the president, Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State, Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade, to the Court of Appeal.

The council further recommended to the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the appointment of Justice Esther Amenaghawon Edigin as the new chief judge for the state, and new judicial officers for nine other states.

In a statement issued yesterday by its director of information, Mr. Soji Oye, the NJC said that candidates presented to the council by its screening committees had been recommended for appointment by President Buhari and the governors of Edo, Ondo, AkwaIbom, Kogi, Anambra, Taraba, Abia, Osun, Nasarawa, and Jigawa States.

Oye said that 22 successful candidates were recommended for appointment as justices of the Supreme Court, heads of courts and judges of state high courts.

According to him, “the National Judicial Council under the chairmanship of the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad, at its meeting of 22nd and 23rd October, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, and the governors of Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Anambra, Taraba, Abia, Osun, Nasarawa and Jigawa States, 22 successful candidates for appointment as justices of the Supreme Court, heads of courts and other judicial officers.

“NJC recommends the appointment of four Supreme Court of Nigeria justices, four heads of court, 13 judicial officers for federal and state high courts and one Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal,” he added.

The council also recommended Mathias Olusegun Agboola, Sikiru Adeposi Oke, Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku and Lawrence Olawale Arojo to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State for appointment as judges of the Osun State High Court.

Three candidates: Benson Anya, Enyinnaya Okezie, and Adiele Ogbonna were recommended as judges of Abia State High Court, and two others: Onyinye Samuel Anumonye and Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye, to the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano for appointment as judges of the state High Court, while Bawa Sunday Baba (Nassrawa), Nkeruwem Martin Obot (Akwa Ibom), Yahaya Adamu (Kogi), and Goje Yahaya Hamman (Taraba), were recommended to their respective state governors.

Ibrahim Alhaji Ya’u was recommended to be appointed as Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State.

Oye said that all the appointees are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the president and their respective state governors and or confirmation by the Senate and state houses of assembly as the case may be.

Meanwhile, of the 35 petitions written against 37 judges of the federal and state high courts, the NJC set-up different committees to investigate only eight cases and dismissed the rest.

Oye said that the “council at the meeting deliberated on the report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee and decided to empanel eight committees to investigate eight judicial officers from amongst the 35 petitions written against 37 judges of the federal and state high courts.

“The remaining petitions were summarily dismissed for obvious and manifest lack of merit, being subjudice, concerning administrative matters, or that such petitions were matters for appeal,” he said.

The dismissed petitions were against Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati, the immediate past chief judge of the Federal High Court, Justices Anduwi Chikere, H. I. O. Oshoma, Ayo Emmanuel, all of the Federal High Court.

Others were Justice J. D. Peters, National Industrial Court of Nigeria; Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo (rtd) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory; Justice Opeyemi Oke (rtd), chief judge of Lagos State; Justices K. A. Jose, S. S. Ogunsanya, T. A. Oyekan-Abdullahi, O. O. Femi-Adeniyi,and D. T. Okuwobi, all of the Lagos State High Court.

The rest were Justice Mojisola Idayat Sule, Oyo State High Court; Justices R. D. Harriman, A. O. Omamogbo, Michael Nduka Obi of the High Court of Justice, Delta State; Justice E. N. Thompson of Rivers State High Court; Justice Inaikende Eradiri of the High Court of Bayelsa State, Justices N. B. Ukoha and B. C. Iheka of the High Court of Justice, Imo State; Justice F. I. N. Ngwu and Justice R. O. Odugu of the Enugu State High Court; Justice Abdulkadir H. Suleiman of the Bauchi State High Cour,t and Justice Garba Abdulkadir of the Katsina State High Court.

The council, however, approved the recommendation of two committees earlier set up to investigate Justice Winifred I. A. Effiong of Akwa Ibom State High Court and Justice Bello Aliyu Gusau of the High Court of Zamfara State, which absolved them of any judicial misconduct.

