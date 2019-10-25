Oil Prices Gain On Prospect Of OPEC Deeper Cut Plan

Oil rose by about 2.5 per cent yesterday after government data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks and as the prospect of deeper output cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies offered support.

The U.S. crude stocks fell 1.7 million barrels last week as refineries hiked crude runs by 429,000 barrels per day (bpd) and oil imports fell, the Energy Information Administration said.

Analysts had expected an increase of 2.2 million barrels. Brent crude futures settled at $61.17 a barrel, up $1.47, or 2.5 per cent while the West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude futures rose $1.49, or 2.7 per cent to end at $55.97 a barrel.

Oil prices had fallen earlier in the session after data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stocks rising more than analysts’ expectations, by 4.5 million barrels to 437 million barrels.

The EIA’s report “has put some buyers in the market, but it will be interesting to see if it lasts. While this will distract from demand destruction, the market will eventually come back to it,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

The draw in U.S. oil stocks appeared to have been caused by temporary market factors including higher refinery runs, rather than a fundamental firming of oil demand, and investors are still concerned about the global economy following reports of slowing growth in China and Europe, McGillian added.

A larger-than-expected decline in U.S. gasoline stocks and lower net oil imports also supported prices, analysts said. Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations of a 2.3 million-barrel drop. “The continued decline in product inventory makes for a bullish report,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. “Gasoline numbers are summer-like; that’s endemic of a good economy (in the U.S.) and people driving to work.”

