Over 300 To Participate In Superbike Club Road Tour

No fewer than 300 bikers across the African continent will participate at the 2019 edition of the Superbike club road tour.

The annual biker’s tour in its 4th edition tagged “The Road Roar”, as the five days road adventure tour will give bikers a first-hand tour across the nation by exploring and discovering the beautiful landscape of Nigeria via the vehicle of tourism will climax on Saturday, November, 2nd 2019 at the Jabi Boat Camp in Abuja.

The President of the Superbike Clubs Association of Nigeria (SCAN), Edward Oseni, while briefing newsmen in Abuja yesterday ahead of the 4th edition of the tour said the tour it will provide a common platform to accommodate and expand biking community in Nigeria and beyond.

“The 2019 road roar route will see bikers from all over the nation’s and Africa polity enjoying a cross tour events starting from the Akwa Ibom state, moving through Calabar, with a night stop-over in Abakaliki then they will pass through Enugu Markurdi Jos Kaduna on final lap of the five day tour to terminate in Abuja” he said.

“The arrival into Abuja will be commemorated by huge welcome party amidst pomp and pageantry with a desired support and presence of representatives of all biking enthusiast and the non-biking community for a two-day grand gala celebration tagged “the gathering”.

He further added that the tour would showcase the rich cultural heritage, exploring and appreciating the people and cultural diversity of Nigeria.

“We inculcate these into our programs to do our own very little bit in helping to promote and sustainable unity while enjoying the experience of our great diversity in Nigeria through spreading the gospel of peace, unity, love and advocacy of our passion, reaching out to the less privileged, as well as seeing to the welfare of our members”.

When has asked about the safety measures that would be deployed during the tour convention, the public relation officer of the association, Ras Katana, stated that all adequate measure will be employed to ensure they stage an itch-free tour.

“In the entire Superbiker club we have a road marshal who is responsible to ensure that all the bikers are properly screened and well dress before they can be allowed to participate in the road tour”.

“We will also partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps to make sure road users and the bikers have a smooth flow of movement during the tour convention” he added.

