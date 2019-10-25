PMB, Lawan For Christian Legislators Prayer Breakfast

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan are set to grace the 10 anniversary of Christian Legislators Fellowship’s National Prayer Breakfast holding on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, the President of the Fellowship, Sen Emmanuel Bwacha, said the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast organized by the National Assembly of Nigeria is scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from 7.00 am to 9.00 am.

“The Chief host is the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, on behalf of the National Assembly. His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour.”

“The event will have in attendance leaders of faith in the country being a multi-faith event, and expected are diplomats and representatives of other countries,” Bwacha said.

He said the theme of this 10th Anniversary event will be: “Fullness of Time,” which was coined from the Book of Daniel.

“We cordially invite all Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, staffers, members serving and Emeritus of State Assembly, the Christian Community and all men of faith, the Diplomatic Community and indeed men of God to the event.”

“Prayer changes things. Nigeria is making progress, although it is not where it ought to be now. Ernest Prayers will change our situation for the better. Even our Armed Forces admit that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome Insurgency and the numerous security challenges,” Bwacha said.

He said with prayers, as in the day of old,’ the Lord will go out with Nigeria armies and victory is sure.

“The Word holds that ‘if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray…I will hear from Heaven and heal their Land.”

“The Lord is still in the Business of hearing prayers, will hear ours, and in this fullness of time, will heal our land, ” Bwacha added.

