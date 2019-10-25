PMB Perform Ground Breaking Ceremony Of DICON-SUR Corporatewear Factory In Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday preformed the ground breaking ceremony of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) SUR Corporatewear factory in Kaduna.

The DICON- SUR Corporatewear which is in collaboration with SUR Corporatewear of Turkey is to produce military and paramilitary wears and other accessories.

President Buhari in his speech shortly before performing the ground breaking ceremony ordered all the military and para-military agencies to purchase all their wears and accessories from the factory when it eventually takes off production in 2021.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Agbeni Rauf Aregbesola, President Buhari described the ground breaking ceremony as historic while stressing that his administration is committed to encouraging public, private partnership through genuine investments.

The President urged the Minister of Defence to ensure that he is quarterly briefed on the progress of the project which is expected to be completed by 2020 and production kick off in 2021.

“When the DICON SUR Cooporatewear commence operations in 2021, it will create employment opportunity to no fewer than 1000 unemployed people in the first instance”.

For the partners, SUR Cooperatewear from Turkey, the President assured them of adequate protection while calling for the support of all and sundry for Tue success of the project.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin observed that DICON which is established in 1964 with the mandate of producing the military and para military defence equipment needs of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies has not met the desired expectations of the nation.

He identified factors such as lack of proper maintenance of it’s machinery, inadequate funding leading to dwindling production capacity, poor research and development, low patronage by end users and depletion in key personnel amongst others as responsible.

” SUR Cooporatewear is a Turkish company specialized in the production of garments for the military and para-military as well as civilians and one of the companies approved and listed for collaboration with DUCON during the fourth Nigeria -Turkey Defence Industries Cooperation meeting held in Ankara, Turkey on 7th November, 2018″.

In their respective speeches, the Minister of Defence. major General Bashir Magashi, Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on defence Senator Aliyu Wammako and Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarebe all commended the gesture and expressed optimism that the establishment will not only create employment but will also help address insecurity.

On his part, the President SUR Cooporatewear Turkey, Mr Oktay Ercan described the occasion as a dream come true, adding that the clothing and other accessories company targets 1000 employee which is expected to grow to 5000.

He disclosed that plans to expand the project with additional investment is already being considered.

Top military, paramilitary and civilian personalities graced the ground breaking ceremony.

