CRIME
Police Arraign 15-year-old Boy For Allegedly Defiling Minor
The police on Friday arraigned a 15-year-old boy who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant, an apprentice, who lives with his parents at 2, Oluwole Olaniyan St., Iyana Ipaja, Lagos is charged with defilement.
The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the offence was committed on Oct. 13 .
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 210 of the Child Right Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty .
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in likesum.
Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.(NAN)
MOST READ
JIBWIS Trains 60 Persons On Agric Modern Techniques
Army To Launch Locally Made MRAP EZUGWU
Bagudu’s Wife Leads Largest Cancer Awareness Walk Saturday
PMB, Lawan For Christian Legislators Prayer Breakfast
There Are Only 14,000 Agric Extension Workers In Nigeria – Minister
Police Arrest Teacher For Allegedly Raping JSS1 Student In Benue
Sen Al-Makura Floors Adokwe At A’Court
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
10 Leading MDAs In 2019
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
Oil Spills In Bauchi
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
Why Do Men See Sex As The Only Reward For Good?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
N3.3trn Personnel Cost Will Impede Devt – Minister
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
NJC Recommends 4 Justices For Supreme Court
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Confirm Magu Now
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Why Workers, Applicants, Others Forge Certificates
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Border Closure: Nigeria Must Get it Right Now