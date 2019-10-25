POLITICS
Police Receives Reinforcement From Sokoto To Man Local Govt Election In Kebbi
The Kebbi State Police command says it has received reinforcement of additional police officers to man the local government election holding today Saturday 26th of October in all the 21 local government areas of the state.
The Police Commissioner of the state, CP Garba Muhammad Danjuma announced this on Friday in Birnin Kebbi while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of the police for the election. Although he did not state the specific number of police men to man the election, he only announced the arrival of additional reinforcement from the neighboring Sokoto state police command.
He said in order to ensure peaceful and hitch free local government election, his command have received reinforcement from Sokoto State Police Command.
“I want to assure you that we are ready for the election, in fact more policemen have been drafted from our neighboring State, Sokoto.
According to him “adequate security has been put in place to ensure peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the election “, he said.
He warned that the police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who will cause mayhem during the election.
While calling on people to come out without any fear to cast their votes, he also warned parents not to allow their children engage in political thuggery.
