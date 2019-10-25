Sen Al-Makura Floors Adokwe At A’Court

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Makurdi, has dismissed the appeal filed by Suleiman Asonya Adokwe of the opposition PDP challenging the affirmation of Senator Al-Makura’s victory by Election Petition Tribunal.

Adokwe had approached the tribunal to challenge the election of Senator Al-Makura as senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district but the tribunal dismissed his petition.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s decision, Adokwe approached the Makurdi division of the appellate court.

But the court, on Friday , ruled in Senator Al-Makura’s favour.

Justices Jummai Hannatu Sankey and Joseph Eyo Ekanem dismissed Adokwe’s appeal noting that “the petitioner was inconsistent. You cannot ask the court to grant relief on unsubstantiated matters as the court does not rely on hearsay to dispense justice.

The Court held that “it’s contrary to the practice of trial courts and in fact a fundamental irregularity for counsel to appear both as counsel and as a witness in the same case particularly where the evidence he gives is so material that it forms the basis of the decision of the trial court on the matter”.

Responding to the verdict Senator Al-Makura’s counsel, Mubarak Tijani said it was a victory for democracy.

“I am happy with ruling, this court of appeal has reaffirmed the victory of Senator Al-Makura, this is victory for Democracy in Nigeria.

“The people will now feel the atmosphere of development and enjoy more dividend of democracy for the state and the nation at large,” he added.

On his part, Adokwe said “It is the will of Almighty God for me, I thank Him for granting me the grace to accept this with peace that surpasses all understanding”

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Al-Makura winner of the February 2019 National Assembly election after polling 113,156 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the PDP, Adokwe who garnered 104,595 votes.

Al-Makura who currently chairs the Senate committee on Solid Minerals governed Nasarawa State for eight years.

