Sex-For-Grade: Fear Is No Longer An Option – Victim
The victim of the sex for grade scandal of Kaduna State University (KASU) lecturer, Salamatu Bello, on Friday, said that fear is no longer an option.
Salamatu who was in a street protest said that the one thing with morality is that if not check mate, it’s as good as not moral.
“We have this going on in our academic institutions for long and we have been covering people which is the ‘Arewa silent culture’ that we have been practicing.
“If you look at it, what we normalize today, our children are going to pay for it, there are 100s before me, there will be 100 after me, the 100 after me are going to be my children’s children and I will not be there to tell them I am sorry.
“I will not be there to tell them I sat down and did nothing while I sat down and normalize the whole thing.
“This is something that had happened a long time, people think I am vindictive which I am not because ABU to KASU is just 70 kilometers, if you are doing some there and you left there and come here and continue doing it, somebody has to stop you.
“We have always had this notion in our society that if you come out and say it, no body will marry you, the stigma is not bearable.
“AB Umar was my former lecturer in ABU, that is when and where it happened and there is something that I can’t just talk about.
“I was a diploma student then in ABU in 2010, now I have been getting random calls threatening me, I just switched off my phones and I want to continue my protest, that is all, she said.
A committee had been set up by KASU to investigate Mr Bala Umar Popularly knows as AB Umar on the allegation leveled against him by the victim.
