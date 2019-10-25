Steel Sector And Its Primacy Of Position In The National Economy

In the early 70s, the federal government contracted Russia to build Ajaokuta Steel Company, to enable Nigeria join the community of crude steel producing nations for the purpose of rapid industrialisation in other countries like China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Egypt, etc., at the time. It was a blast furnace route of crude steel production. As erection and installation dragged, the west (at the peak of the cold war with Russia) offered Nigeria a more modern crude steel producing plant (DR-Electric Arc Furnace), a 1979 technology that is faster and the only one of its kind in South Saharan Africa to this day – Delta Steel Company (DSC). The thinking of the founding fathers of the steel sector was among other things that ASCL utilise iron ore from Itakpe (NIOMCO) and coking coal imported through DSC harbor for its crude steel production while DSC would use iron ore concentrate from NIOMCO to produce billets for its rolling mill and the three inland rolling mills at Oshogbo, Katsina and Jos (now under private sector).

Today, the reality on ground is that: ASCL remains uncompleted. Do not mind the continual rhetoric of 90 per cent completion, for no drop of crude steel has ever been produced in Ajaokuta since 1971 when it started and the likelihood of producing any in the foreseeable future is a mirage. It is indeed a national tragedy if it remains uncompleted considering the huge resources poured into that project.

Also, while noting that the present takeover of DSC by Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) is a welcome development, Nigeria must come to terms with the reality that no investor, foreign or local, will have the financial muscle to buy DSC with the gargantuan liabilities of well over N80 billion left by the last operators and still be able to shell out another $200 million in rehabilitation, expansion and modernisation expenditure.

The last point is that, privatisation failed woefully for lack of effective monitoring and supervision of the foreign operators. For this reason, future efforts in this regard should be only to Nigerian investors/entrepreneurs who doubtlessly would have patriotic zeal in them. In political economics, we know that ‘no nation develops another nation but her citizens.’

The problem of stunted development and growth of Nigeria’s steel indwustry is as a result of international intrigues and conspiracies against steel development in developing economies in addition to the continuous espousal by OECD of the theory of comparative advantage in the world economy. But while other developing countries close their ears tightly to these deceptive slogans and develop their steel industry, Nigeria continues to prevaricate! To be fair to world bank and IMF, the concern for fiscal irresponsibility must be at the heart of their reluctance to encourage extension of financial facilities for steel development in developing countries.

The result of Nigeria not being serious with crude steel production can be seen in these figures from 2011: China, 683cm metric tones; India, 72m metric tones; Brazil, 35m metric tones; Egypt, 6m metric tones; Saudi Arabia, 5.3m metric tones. Nigeria could not produce any drop of crude in the real sense of the word. This is because what is happening with the Indo Chinese mini steel plants mostly in the southwest region is merely conversion using ferrous scrap.

To make progress, we must understand that the economic power of a nation is judged by its output of steel. Also, the quantum of steel consumption by any nation is the barometer for measuring that nations industrial development. As such, the importance of steel development cannot be over emphasised. Therefore, without crude steel production, slogans like local content in oil industry and Vision 2020 are wishful thinking or at best, inspirational.

Instead of the wishful slogans, ASCL must be completed. At less than 40 per cent installed capacity, it will create 20,000 direct jobs with the attendant multiplier effect of 100,000 indirect jobs.

NIOMCO must be empowered and made functional so as to deliver iron ore to ASCL and DSC. If optimally operated, iron ore export is a possibility. And DSC is gold mine lying fallow.

The federal government must bite the bullet by absorbing the liabilities left by the last operator, spend more to rehabilitate, expand and modernise to render it attractive for investors to agree to put in their money.

In conclusion, I write to state the Sine Qua Non situation of the steel sector in the national economy so that it will have her pride of place with massive job creation and thereby launch Nigeria into the enviable position in the comity of crude steel producing nations. Yes, crude steel production is capital intensive because it requires jumbo finance. But the benefits of a vibrant steel industry is all too familiar.

On the long term and future development of the steel sector, Nigeria must get China or Japan to give us a Fast Melt Blast Furnace that must not be tied to importation of coking coal (all types of coal are embedded in the bowels of Nigeria’s soil). Foreign advice and assistance must be indigenised to suit local conditions as only Nigerians can spearhead the development of Nigeria.

– Gidado writes from Abuja.

