Taking Proactive Steps To Curb Flooding In Nigeria’s South-west

It is no longer news that flooding is presently a recurrent problem in the world and Nigeria is one of the most hit countries. In this report, GEORGE OKOJIE, ADEBAYO WAHEED, JOSHUA DADA, ALO ABIOLA and TOPE FAYEHUN, look at the havoc wreaked by floods in the South-west region of Nigeria and the probable way out of the woods.

The reality on ground is that whenever it rains heavily, there is bound to be physical damages which include halting of economic life, destruction of farmlands, houses with people displaced and, in some cases, lives are lost.

As the people continue to count their losses, experts have traced the scourge of flooding to the potential consequences of climate change which had been profound, particularly on people in less developed and developing countries.

The question is therefore not whether climate change is happening, but what to do about it because over the last 25 years, climate change has become an increasingly high-profile issue, both from social and economic viewpoint. As effects of climate change manifest in extreme weather conditions, environmentalists affirm that only proactive measures in areas that are prone to flood on annual basis, would reduce the impact. These measures include clearing drainages before rainy season to ameliorate the impact rather than inviting disaster waiting till the last minute or not doing anything at all.

According to them, where solid waste is indiscriminately dumped onto poorly constructed and ill-maintained open drainage channels, a disaster looms in the event of a torrential downpour.

LEADERSHIP Friday checks showed that the flood situation has worsened in Lagos since the last one week, as the rains continues to pound the state daily, leaving major roads and inner streets, which were already in a state of disrepair, in even worse conditions, with potholes expanding and sinking deeper.

Across the metropolis, commuters and motorists complain, any time it rains. They are seen trapped in traffic or wading through flooded roads and streets to reach their destinations. It has gone so bad that people now paddle boats in flooded highbrow Abraham Adesanya Estate in Lekki, to navigate the area as the level of water stays high for days. In fact, some residents of Lekki have had to come back home only to begin to swim in their living rooms.

Once it rains in Lagos, residents living in places like Iyana Ejigbo, about 200 metres to the headquarters of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Alimosho area of the state, become apprehensive because they know they are going to be trapped in the heavily flooded road. A situation one of the residents, Moses Ogundeji, attributed to the collapse drainages along that axis.

Amid the environmental challenges caused by flooding, environmental analysts have blamed the devastating effects of flooding on neglect by the government, noting that the state, being about five meters below sea level, surrounded by lakes, creeks and rivers, is known to be prone to flood no matter how little it rains. The Lagos State government, which earlier warned that the state may record more flooding, owing to the rise in sea level, explained that lagoon is said to be having difficulty discharging water into the ocean causing backflow into the drainage channels.

The Environment and Water Resources Commissioner, Tunji Bello, has allayed fears of the residents, saying officials are working on different measures to remove the constriction and blockades to ease free passage for the resultant flooding.

In Ekiti State, flooding has become a recurring decimal since the beginning of this year’s raining season with attendant ugly effects on the lives and property of the people. Ado Ekiti, the state capital, and several other communities in some other local government across the state, were equally affected.

Earlier in September, a heavy downpour which lasted several hours, resulted in the flooding of some areas and major roads in Ekiti.

Many were rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the heavy flooding which also overran some bridges and flooded some homes and farm lands.

In the late September also, the incidence of flooding in the state became heightened even leading to the death of one person who was drowned after a flooded Ureje River Bridge along Ado-Federal Polytechnic, collapsed. The bridge was submerged by the flood after a torrential downpour that started around 7.30pm and lasted till 9pm.

Four persons were said to have fallen into the river as the bridge was over-flown with water. Three lucky ones were however rescued.

Osun State is not spared from the flood disaster that’s been ravaging states in the South-west region, despite the fact that the last administration in the state had embarked on a massive dredging of major rivers in the state consequent upon the flood that wreaked havoc in the state in July, 2010.

However, this year, residents of Osogbo, Ilesa, Ibokun, Ikire, Ile-Ife, Ikirun, Ore, Oba Ile, among other towns and villages, tasted a bitter pill of flooding when properties worth millions of naira were lost in the affected areas.

In some cases, residents and occupants of business centers were out rightly displaced while businesses were paralysed.

The torrential downpour of early September wrecked serious havoc in some parts of Osogbo metropolis. The flood, which displaced the Baale of Ibu-amo from his house, started as a light rain but later turned to torrent flood with resultant damage. It was gathered that the surge from Osun River submerged houses, workshops and shops, located along the river banks and did not allow the residents and occupants of the area to evacuate some of their belongings. Mr Kamoru Omolade, a mechanic around Gbodofan area in Osogbo said the flood washed away vehicle engines valued at N750,000. He added that about five mini inter- city buses were also submerged.

“It was just like play when we noticed the surge in the river and it has already reached my chest before I could move some of the engines that customers brought to me for servicing.”

Alhaji Moshood Adigun, a resident who stated that he never knew Osun River could overflow to that extent, claimed ignorance of NIHSA warning.

Another resident, who simply identified herself as Mummy Precious, described the incidence as unfortunate, calling on the state government to come to their aid.

Though no life was lost initially, it was gathered that the remains of a bus driver was later recovered in Osogbo.

In Ondo state, the torrential rainfall that lasted several days wreaked havoc across the 18 local government areas of the state. The flood which originated as a result of a series of downpour, left in its wake, a trail of destruction including the loss of many lives and properties worth millions of naira.

Following this ugly development, many residents of Akure community, Idanre, Ayede Ogbese, Ilaje , Akungba Akoko, Okitipupa, Ikare Akoko, Ondo, Ilaje and Ese-Odo, have been sacked from their homes by the flood which submerged many of the homes.

Apart from houses, shops were not left out as some goods were destroyed and washed in the flood, while property which included cars, mattresses, cooking utensils among other items worth millions, were destroyed by the flood.

Apart from a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, identified as Doyinsola Boluwade, who was swept away by flood, two other children also lost their lives as a result of flooding in the state.

The two children, Igulapelewe Inusokan and Justinah Feiwei, who were initially declared missing at Ajapa under Ese Odo Local Council Area, were later found dead last weekend.

Godwin Akpos, the Iginabou of Ajapa area, who confirmed the incidence, described the flood as worrisome, noting that people have been forced to abandon their houses. According to him, the floods have destroyed farmlands and resulted in economic hardship for the people.

“The situation (flood) has badly affected the whole community, no house was spared including schools and churches. Presently, there is even serious starvation and famine in the community. It started about four days ago but it is getting worst. All our houses and property are gone. It is unfortunate that we even lost two children to the incident.”

As of the time of this report, the remains of the final year student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the AAUA has not be found. It was gathered that the victim was swept away by flood while she was going to her place of residence during a downpour.

Two ad-hoc teams to carry out an assessment tour of the communities affected by the disaster, has since been constituted. And according to the governor who set up the committee, “The teams are to ascertain the impact of the floods; number of communities affected; public property affected; the extent of damage to communities and suggest measures that could assist the state in her pursuit for succour from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).’’

Experts have blamed government and supervising agencies for the incessant flooding in different parts of the country including the South-west states.

The duo of Sule Arekemase and Festus Aremo, both environmentalists, urged government to strictly follow the law that affects building of houses in the country. According to them, government regulatory and supervising authorities should be blamed for compromising and not doing much to arrest the situation of flooding.

Arakemase noted that setbacks to river course must be very distance to the building as provided by law, adding that many approved building plans were very close to canals and were also responsible for the collapse.

Commenting, Mr. Festus Aremo, blamed flooding majorly on blockage of waterways with refuse or illegal structures. He said the land speculators or vendors who furiously sell land that is waterlogged during dry season to deceive buyers, are part of the problem. Aremo also blamed the purchasing of inadequate building materials due to high cost and bad economy.

The experts called on government to be more proactive in making stiff penalty on those who contravene building law. They also advocated for more budgetary allocation to environmental ministries both at state and federal levels while local governments must provide working tools for the environmental department and urgently recruit environmental officers to compliment the inadequacies of the department.

