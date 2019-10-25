Tears As Victims Of Reckless Driving Are Buried In Jos

It was a day of mourning, tears and heavy hearts as families, friends and school mates of the three people killed by a reckless driver in Jos, the Plateau state capital were buried.

Jennifer Titus Yilleng, a fifth year student of the department of Mining Engineering and her friend, Jamima Anselm a third year student of Statistics, both in the University of Jos, were on their way to House on the Rock church for Sunday service when the incident happened in the early hours of October 20, 2019.

The 500-level Mining Engineering student was buried this Friday, 24th October amidst tears in Jos. The tricycle driver, Idris Usman was buried on that same day, according to Islamic religion, while the third victim is yet to be buried.

A suspected drunk-driver by name Daniel Ogheneoriye Augustine who claims to be a system analyst was driving the BMW X5 that skidded over the barricade that separates both lanes at Rayfield area and rammed into the tricycle on the other lane that was conveying Yilleng and her friend to the church.

Those who are close to him said he was drunk from an overnight party leading to the day of the incident that was his birthday.

The tricycle driver died on the spot while Anselm died at Nigerian Air Force hospital, according to eye witnesses and family members, Miss Yilleng who eventually made it to Jos Specialist Hospital died of serious injuries minutes later.

The driver came out of the car unhurt.

“Immediately he came out of the car, he started saying he has valuables in the car. He started saying my laptop. Ah, my work is in my laptop,” an eye witness told this reporter in Jos.

“Today is my birthday o. Ah, is this how am going to celebrate this birthday,” he was quoted as saying.

Family members, friends and associate of Yilleng who spoke to this reporter in Jos expressed sadness over the sudden demise of their daughter who was the last born of a family of 15.

