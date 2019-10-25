This Is A Rant

I last travelled to Ghana in 2009. Their airport was nothing to write home about; it looked like you were coming out of the other end of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. I never quite paid much attention to the chattering about Ghana years later and even recently, chattering that Ghana’s economy was strong, they had become business minded and it was conducive for business. I recall the incident of Nigerian shops being shut down or so. I vaguely remember in 2009 there was a lot of on-going massive construction. At that same time, Ghanaians were also complaining about their loss of innocence. Nigerians were ‘teaching them bad things.’ There was an upsurge in crime and our nationals were fingered in most of the crimes either as masterminds or ringleaders. The government didn’t rest on it oars.

Anyway, I had to travel over the weekend to Ghana to see a client. I wasn’t ready for what I saw. First, as I was being scrutinised at the immigration counter in Lagos, the officer asked me for my invitation letter, I sniggered; “Ghana here? Ghana fa!!” I had to remind him that Ghana was just a hop away.

When I arrived in Accra, I sobered up. I couldn’t believe it. The airport was modeled after Heathrow airport. I did a little exercise in their clean toilet; it was that big. They were professional, firm and polite.

As I approached the Customs area, there weren’t a hoard of them seeking whom to devour. I couldn’t believe that life could be radically different in just a one-hour international flight. I remembered the dreary, old, musty airport I had just left. I remembered that despite going through the security scanner, opening my stuff, scattering it (she had pulled me aside because she thought that she saw I was carrying food!) at Lagos MMI I was subjected to another round of luggage opening and pat down at the departure gate. Some experiences make you ready for your own people. I have learnt to strew my underwear and other intimates in plain view. If we are going to be in the gutter, let us all be in the gutter. I was pointed to a male. As he opened my carry on, he was met with sanitary towels, catapults AKA thongs and bras in different colours. The faithful airport official hurriedly closed the box (so what was the point of the stop and search if they weren’t going to do it properly? Eventually, the square headed boy that looked like he had just passed puberty made a sexist comment and sexually harassed me when he said; ‘‘I would like to spend the weekend with you.’’ In those days, I would have been offended and said a few uncomplimentary things and start a game of ping-pong or internalise the statement, maybe not even answer and just walk-off. Not anymore. I calmly asked him, ‘‘you and which manhood?’’

Going through immigration in Ghana was a breeze; to be fair, we have that in common. I remembered the airport I had landed in 10 years ago. In 10 years, Ghana looked like one of those quiet European towns. Buildings were modern and used good materials and the houses came out looking aesthetic.

Light didn’t blink for the three days I was there. With the $3BN approved World Bank loan for the power sector once again for the expansion of the power transmission and distribution networks in the industry, I’m not sure what my prayer should be.

This takes me down memory lane with a report by Bloomberg which said, “Since 2015, the government has provided three bailouts via the central bank for the electricity sector, amounting to N1.5trn to plug revenue shortfalls.” To recap what has been invested in the sector: the N701bn Partial Assurance Guarantee given by the CBN to ease the debt owed to the generation companies, the N213bn power stabilisation fund given to the generation, transition and distribution arms of the industry to settle long term debts and the N300bn loan made available to the power and aviation sectors, are three of the largest loans given to the electricity industry since 2013.

Back to my Ghana adventure. It was time to return to Nigeria. With reluctance I headed for the airport. The 1.45hr flight went without incident. Upon arrival at the airport, while talking to fellow Nigerians about Ghana and Nigeria, we were soundly welcomed back to Nigeria when we got to the arrival door and someone had locked the door and had left his/her duty post. We stood there for 10 minutes when another airport official made frantic efforts to get the person to open the door. Once the door was opened, slap number two came when a Nigerian bravely asked the airport official why we were kept standing outside. The airport official in front of the next set of passengers (now why they were going out through the arrival gate is a question for the person/deity that we are still begging to release us, our senses and destinies!!) started insulting the passenger for daring to ask; even taunting him, “is it because you are coming in from an international flight?”

That was how I was welcomed back. Not bothering with the rest of the story.

It Is South Africa Again

When PMB took a trip to South Africa to go and I guess discuss the deteriorating relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, I wondered who gave that advice. I was livid to say the least. When armed robbers visit your house do you visit their den to elicit an apology? Not a good example, right? Anyway, you get the drift.

We had no business going to South Africa and taking pictures. We were in mourning and President Cyril Ramaphosa owed Nigeria that visit and that apology. When you are in mourning, you stay home and receive visits, well-wishers, busybodies and apologies. Anyway, unfortunately, the visit did nothing to address the underlying cause of these attacks as Nigerians have once more been attacked and invariably sent packing. Let’s wait and see what other meetings/visits will be held to find lasting solutions.

