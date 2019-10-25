Why State Police Is Not Good Idea For Now – Enagi

Senator Bima Enagi Muhammed represents Niger South in the Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the lawmaker states that it’s too early to implement the state police idea, among other topical issues.

There are fears that the Federal Government will have to downsize if the new minimum wage is to be implemented. What is your take on this?

Government has agreed to pay N30,000 as minimum wage. Labour is happy with that, but they are also demanding for 29% increase for people from level 7 upward. That is the area the government is saying no to because 29% increase is on the high side. I believe they will resolve it soon. I want to believe that for government to propose 11% increase, they must have the money to fulfill their part. We are not happy that the recurrent is high. We wish that recurrent expenditure can go down and capital expenditure will go up. But all the same, government has to take the best decision that will help the people and improve the economy.

Will you say increasing VAT is part of government’s best decisions?

Yes! But VAT does not affect you and me. It’s on luxury items. A lot of Nigerians will not be affected.

But the planned increase in VAT is already causing inflation?

I don’t think that is what led to the increase in prices of rice and other food items. What has led to the increase from my understanding is flooding.This affected things like rice and other food stuffs. But I believe the prices will come down because government will take drastic actions to check the price hike.

Although the policy has been shelved but some Nigerians berated the Federal Government for contemplating introduction of toll gates on our roads. What do you think?

I support that policy. I think it was a wrong step for the toll gates to have been scrapped in the first place. If you go to developed countries, you will see toll gates. Government cannot develop roads and continue to maintain them. You cannot continue to use roads and not help in developing them.

The 2019-2022 MTEF and proposed 2020 budget have been submitted to the National Assembly. What should Nigerians expect?

Nigerians should expect development. National Assembly had looked into the MTEF document and its basic components. We have considered the price of crude oil, government proposed $55pb but we decided and reviewed it to $57pb. Government has also proposed 1.9m barrels per day for oil production but we reviewed it and decided on 2.18m barrels per day. We have also agreed on N308/$1 as the exchange rate. So, the National Assembly has taken best decisions that will help Nigerians. Now, we will start work on the 2020 budget because we want to go back to the full cycle of yearly budgeting, where it is passed in December and implementation starts in January. The MTEF is for three years. They are realistic projections, so that when the budget comes, we will compare what we have and what we need to do.

A senator has suggested a lean National Assembly where each state will produce only one Senator in order to reduce cost of governance. What do you think?

I was there. I don’t think it was a proposal. Somebody felt like talking and he was given the stage. He said what he wanted to say. It doesn’t mean it is binding on us. That kind of decision will involve constitutional amendment, it will involve both state and House of Representatives. So it’s not something one person will wake up and decide. He was responded to appropriately.

There are fears by some Nigerians tha a clique in the National Assembly wants to include a clause in the constitution that will allow President Buhari seek a third term in office. How true is this?

I have never heard of this. I am not aware of any such plan.

Do you think the creation of state police will solve the menace insecurity?

Personally, I don’t support state police. I think it’s too early in our nationhood. I believe people will abuse it.

