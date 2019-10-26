4 Kidnap Suspect Nabbed In Ogun

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Lagos Island, yesterday, arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued an Ogun State based businessman, Alhaji Rilwan Olaleye Alesh, alias AK Alesh.

It was gathered that the businessman was rescued after about an hour gun-battle inside the Abule Kanji forest in Eko-Efonalaye area of Ogun State with the suspects.

According to the police, their arrest was made possible by the new Commissioner of Police, FSARS, CP Fimihan Adeoye following the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Saidu Amedu, Abeeb Mohammed, Mohammed Moni and Abubakar Usman, all from Kebbi and Sokoto States.

A police source told Journalists that the bubble burst on the suspected kidnappers when the family of the victim sent a distress call to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Mohammed that their bread winner called them to say he had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers insisted that he must pay them N5 million before he would be release.

According to the source, the IGP directed Adeoye to do all he could to rescue the kidnapped victim unhurt.

Adeoye in turn directed his team, led by SP Ibrahim Yusuf, who stormed the Ogun State forest and rescued the victim.

Leader of the gang and other suspects escaped with bullet wounds, it was gathered.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the source, include six pump action guns and ammunition.

During investigation, all the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and stated that they have been kidnapping people in Ogun State since 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

