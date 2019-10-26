Al-Makura Defeats Adokwe At Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Makurdi on Friday upheld the election of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the senator representing Nasarawa south at the National Assembly.

The court passed the judgement in the case brought before it by Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe of the People Democratic Party, (PDP) challenging the victory of Al-Makura, of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The panel of justices, Jummai Hannatu Sankey and Joseph Eyo Ekanem dismissed the appeal brought before it challenging the tribunal ruling that gave Almakura victory.

According to the appeal tribunal, “the petitioner was inconsistent. You cannot ask the court to grant relief on unsubstantiated matters as the court does not rely on hearsay to dispense justice.”

“it’s contrary to the practice of trial courts and in fact a fundamental irregularity for counsel to appear both as counsel and as a witness in the same case particularly where the evidence he gives is so material that it forms the basis of the decision of the trial court on the matter…” the court added.

One of the counsel to Senator Al-Makura, Dr Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun said “I am happy with ruling, this court of appeal has reaffirmed the victory of Senator Al-Makura, this is victory for Democracy in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

