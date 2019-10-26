NEWS
Align Democratic Process With Culture, Oba Of Benin Urges Politicians
Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has advised politicians to improve on the nation’s democratic process and political structure to align with African cultural values that engender unity and peaceful coexistence among the people.
Oba Ewuare gave the advice during the National Festival of Arts and Culture Royal Golf Tournament, held at the Benin Golf Club, Benin City, the Edo capital, on Saturday.
He said over the years, culture and sports had proven to be veritable tools for national unity and development, unlike politics.
According to him, if the nation’s democratic process is well crafted around African culture, Nigerian citizens will be living in peace and harmony, while remarkable successes will be achieved.
“If we had developed and improved on our democratic process and political structures as imported into Nigeria to align with African cultural values, we will go a long way in taking the nation to the next level.
“Sports and culture unite the nation; we can see indiscrimination during sports; I wish politics was like culture and sports to be used to unite the nation as well.
“But it is not too late; the democratic process was imported for us; we need to infuse our own culture to bring about peace.
“I have been doing my best in projecting the nation’s culture to the international community,” he said.
The monarch urged Nigerians to continue praying for the peace and prosperity of all and the nation.
He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Edo government and the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) for a well-organised festival.
“I’m delighted that NAFEST was organised at this time of the year and structured to mark my third coronation anniversary and birthday.
“I thank God and our ancestors for the sound health to hold this great event. After 40 years, it is being held in Benin during my reign; it is a remarkable one for me.
“I appreciate Benin indigenes, at home and in the Diaspora, as well as all state delegates. I promise to keep doing my best to build on the legacies of our forefathers,” he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Ekiti Tasks Residents, Travellers On Environmental Laws
Oyetola, Ooni Shower Encomium On Olu Aina At 80
Obaseki Congratulates New UNIBEN VC, Prof. Salami
Wammako To Chair ACF’s Planned 20th Anniversary Celebration
Kebbi Local Polls: Bagudu Commends Good Turnout Of Women
Imbibe Late Vivian Ogu’s Exemplary Virtue, Obaseki Tasks Young Girls
Former Head Of State, Gowon, Leads Prayer Group To Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES19 hours ago
e-Prostitution On The Rise
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
IPPIS: ASUU Dares FG, Says Varsities Not MDAs
-
NEWS10 hours ago
My Miracle Was Not Stage-managed – Bose Ola
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Court Sends Maina To Prison, Son Remanded In Police Custody
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Why Davido Should Sue Pregnancy-alleging Pranksters
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Woman Exonerates Pastor Chris over Alleged staged Miracle
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
-
INTERVIEWS18 hours ago
My Husband Never Asked Me To Marry Him – Mrs Omordi