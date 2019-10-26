Alleged N3.3bn Fraud: EFCC Accuse Fayose Of Influencing Witness

Justice Nicholas Oweibo will, on November 28, 2019, decide whether or not to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to replace one of its witnesses, allegedly compromised by the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Oweibo fixed the date for ruling after the counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, accused Fayose of going behind to threaten and influence one of the prosecution witnesses to change his testimony.

Jacobs, therefore, told the court that the prosecution had decided to use another witness in place of the one allegedly compromised by Fayose.

The counsel claimed the defendant went behind to meet and threaten the witness, Adewale Aladegbola, a bullion van driver with Zenith Bank, Ado-Ekiti branch, alleging the witness turned around in his testimony to give a different evidence from what he wrote in his statement at the EFCC office during investigation as a result of the alleged threat and compromise.

“It is only in our country that this type of thing happens; the witness before Olatoregun was compromised by this defendant,” Jacob said.

He accused Fayose of attempting to pervert the course of justice, saying the defendant would have been facing another charge if not for his intervention.

But Fayose’s lawyers, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN), had earlier opposed the attempt to replace Aladegbola with Johnson Abidakun, the head of operations, Zenith Bank, Ado-Ekiti branch.

They had argued that the prosecution did not have the liberty to change a witness just because such a witness failed to give evidence favourable to them.

Jacobs, however, maintained that the proceedings before Justice Olatoregun were no longer relevant as the matter had started afresh when the case was transferred to Justice Aneke.

“To prevent this witness from testifying will run afoul of Section 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015,” Jacobs argued.

After listening to the parties, Justice Aneke adjourned the case for ruling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

