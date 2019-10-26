Army To Launch Locally Made MRAP EZUGWU

In line with local content policy of the federal government, the Nigerian Army is set to launch its first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle designed and built by Command Engineering Depot, in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

The machine named ‘EZUGWU MRAP’ is designed to carry 12 crew members which comprise of the commander, driver, two gunners and eight soldiers.

In a statement by Capt. Abdulrasheed Ahmed, for the Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Media, he said the 4×4 armoured vehicle is designed to carry out transportation in smooth and rough terrain.

He added that the vehicle has the capability to assault with high volume of fire.

“The primary armament includes a 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun and a 7.62mm Light Machine Gun. It is good for counter-terrorism, maintenance of stability and also a perfect vehicle for urban warfare.

“The vehicle is characterised by good protection performance, strong cross-country capability, high reliability, easy maintenance, and can operate in severe cold as well as sweltering desert areas,” he said

