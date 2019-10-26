NEWS
Army To Launch Locally Made MRAP EZUGWU
In line with local content policy of the federal government, the Nigerian Army is set to launch its first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle designed and built by Command Engineering Depot, in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.
The machine named ‘EZUGWU MRAP’ is designed to carry 12 crew members which comprise of the commander, driver, two gunners and eight soldiers.
In a statement by Capt. Abdulrasheed Ahmed, for the Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Media, he said the 4×4 armoured vehicle is designed to carry out transportation in smooth and rough terrain.
He added that the vehicle has the capability to assault with high volume of fire.
“The primary armament includes a 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Gun and a 7.62mm Light Machine Gun. It is good for counter-terrorism, maintenance of stability and also a perfect vehicle for urban warfare.
“The vehicle is characterised by good protection performance, strong cross-country capability, high reliability, easy maintenance, and can operate in severe cold as well as sweltering desert areas,” he said
MOST READ
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Tackling Violence, Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Breast Cancer Preventive Measures
What To Do When Your Baby’s Temperature Is Low
Sleeping Tips For Pregnant Women
Breast-i Device, New Tool For Breast Cancer Prevention
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Court Sentences 3 To 1 Month In Prison Each For Adultery
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
ASUU To FG: Universities Are Not MDAs
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Tears As Victims Of Reckless Driving Are Buried In Jos
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Police Arraign 15-year-old Boy For Allegedly Defiling Minor
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Ease Of Doing Business Ranking, A Big Envelop Of Hope
-
FEATURES2 hours ago
e-Prostitution On The Rise
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Police Arrest Teacher For Allegedly Raping JSS1 Student In Benue
-
CRIME19 hours ago
Court Remands Trader For Allegedly Defiling 10-year-old Girl