Bagudu’s Wife Leads Largest Cancer Awareness Walk Today

Wife of the Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, will today, Saturday, October, 26, 2019, lead an awareness walk expected to be the largest in the country against the dreaded cancer illness.

Dr. Bagudu, who is the founder and the chief executive officer of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, said the awareness became necessary to bring to a minimum level the rate of cancer patients in the country.

Expected at the walk in Abuja are known Nollywood actors and actresses, comedians, right activists and some ex-Super Eagles stars among others. Mrs. Bagudu revealed that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has indicated interest to support her organisation.

“What is my motivation? Its all about saving lives. It is something so many people have interest in. Cancer is very expensive. We are still here talking about Radiotherapy which is about N400,000. The world needs to do more to eradicate the cancer,” she stated.

While revealing that her organisation has assisted more than 200,000 people across the country, she appealed to the government to build Cancer center in different locations in the country. She also assured that after her husband’s tenure as governor, she will continue with the programme.

Briefing journalists, the governor’s wife said she had led people to the National Hospital in Abuja to see some cancer patients where she paid for their treatments earlier in the day.

In their testimonies, some of the cancer survivals in attendance said after diagnosed of the ailment, they never knew they will survive.

Saibab Yakadai, said she woke up one day after test to discover she had cancer. Some of them thanked Medicaid Cancer Foundation for giving them hope to live.

In his remarks, a woman rights activist, Dr. Joe Odumakin, saluted the wife of the Kebbi governor for torching lives for more than eight years.

“We know that cancer is the second largest killer in the world and we know that cancer knows no colour, no race or gender. We must all come out enmasse to create awareness. We want the government to give cancer patience free medicare because it very expensive. Some of the known Nollywood actors and actresses who attended the briefing called on all Nigerians, especially the well-to-do in the society to support the founder of Medicaid,” he added.

