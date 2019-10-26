Breast-i Device, New Tool For Breast Cancer Prevention

A revolutionary self-use, portable, non-diagnostic screening tool , Breast-i device is used to screen for cancerous lumps in the breast. TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes on this simple device used to accurately identify cancerous lumps in the breast.

Breast cancer is cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. After skin cancer, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in women. Sadly, breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it’s far more common in women.

In developing countries, statistics show that there is a high rate of death to breast cancer because of poor awareness, late detection, and use traditional medicine amongst others but, in developed nation, substantial support for breast cancer awareness and research funding has helped create advances in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Breast cancer survival rates have increased, and the number of deaths associated with this disease is steadily declining, largely due to factors such as earlier detection, a new personalized approach to treatment and a better understanding of the disease.

Breast cancer most often begins with cells in the milk-producing ducts (invasive ductal carcinoma). Breast cancer may also begin in the glandular tissue called lobules (invasive lobular carcinoma) or in other cells or tissue within the breast.

Researchers have identified hormonal, lifestyle and environmental factors that may increase your risk of breast cancer. But it’s not clear why some people who have no risk factors develop cancer, yet other people with risk factors never do. It’s likely that breast cancer is caused by a complex interaction of your genetic makeup and your environment.

A UK based doctor, Femi Ogunremi, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Goodlife urged the three tiers of government and well-meaning Nigerians to initiate policies to protect women from developing breast cancer, thereby saving many lives.

Dr. Ogunremi who is the chief executive officer of Monitor Healthcare Limited (MHL), an international medical technology company, said the policies should include investing in simple tools for screening such as the “Breast-i’’.

Ogunremi said: “Breast-i is a revolutionary self-use, portable, non-diagnostic screening device used to screen for cancerous lumps in the breast and a product of years of research.

According to him, “The device is quite useful because it is a new technology whereby you use red light to pick abnormal cancer cells.

“In our society where people cannot afford a lot of the screening such as mammograms and lack of national screening, this device can be a first-line screening tool. It will be a good tool in the hands of our government and useful in poor resource areas of the country

“If the government can set up policies to protect our ladies using things like the Breast-i as a simple tool and get it on the desk of every doctor, it will help to reduce the scourge of cancer.“

The general physician said the risk factors of breast cancer include anything that makes it more likely you will get breast cancer.

According to him, ‘’Having one or even several breast cancer risk factors doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll develop breast cancer. Many women who develop breast cancer have no known risk factors other than simply being women.

‘’Being female or male is also a risk. Although women are much more likely than men are to develop breast cancer, increasing age, a personal history of breast conditions, a personal history of breast cancer, a family history of breast cancer. If your mother, sister or daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer, particularly at a young age, your risk of breast cancer is increased. Still, the majority of people diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease, radiation exposure and obesity.’’

He said during an Open Day for Gardeners in Lekki, Lagos in partnership with the wife of the Vice President Oludolapo Osinbajo.

He said, ‘’The program attracted 250 persons, out of which 82 females were registered and screened., Monitor Healthcare Ltd staff were present to answer questions to ensure understanding of the screening exercise and cancer prevention and to teach them on how to self-check their breast. The women were screened for breast cancer using Breast-i device.

‘’Amongst the 82 women recorded to be screened, 5 were positive to the Clinical Breast Examination (CBE) and 4 were scanned positive in Clinical Breast Illumination (CBI) using the BREAST-i device and were referred for further investigations for adequate support and/or rescreen.

‘’Follow up care for positive findings are made after the individuals consented to it through the provided documentation. This follow up is required due to a possible cancerous condition the individuals might be in. Also, we urged these individuals and encourage them to follow-up with the referred investigations with a physician.

‘’The outcome of this outreach shows the need for awareness of Early Screening because it is an important way of reducing the risk of cancer and mortality rate.’’

