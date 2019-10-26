Clerk Marches Journalists Out Of Senate Budget Defence Session

The clerk of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Kabir Yaba Umar, yesterday marched journalists out of the panel’s budget defence session.

His action violated the provision of Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which enjoins the media to hold public officers accountable to the people.

Even the Senate Standing Order 2015 (as amended) states in Chapter 8(102) on Rules of Procedure for Committees that hearing shall be made public.

Umar had yesterday sent an invitation to the Senate Press Corps to intimate members of the committee’s budget defence session with the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs.

He explained that the two events would hold at the Senate Committee Room 211 by 2pm and 4pm respectively.

Journalists from various media organisations got to the venue on schedule and started taking notes when Umar walked up to the reporters and ordered them to leave in the full glare of the chairman, Senator Yusuf Yusuf and his members.

Members of the Committee are former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, and Senator Elisha Abbo.

Umar said that he was complying with the directive of the committee chairman to prevent journalists from media organisations except the NTA and the broadcasting unit of the National Assembly from covering the event.

The clerk dared the reporters to write whatever they like because he had the right to determine who should be allowed into the budget defence session or otherwise.

He said: “I have already told your colleagues who had been here before that you guys are not wanted here. I have the directive of the chairman to do what I’m doing. “

Asked if he was aware that his action could be reported in the media, Umar said, “go ahead, I don’t care what you write.”

The board and management of the NEDC and the Refugee Commission were expected to tell Nigerians how they hope to tackle the worsening humanitarian crisis and aggravated malnutrition in the insurgency-ravaged North East zone.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on Monday denied that Senate committees were organising secret budget defence sessions with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He had said that it was sheer misrepresentation of facts to say that journalists were not allowed to cover the ongoing budget defence sessions at the National Assembly.

Lawan was reacting to reports published in some dailies last week that the media were shut out of the coverage of the budget defence at the various Senate committees.

“There is no shut out of the press from what we do,” Lawan said in a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi.

“We need the press to tell Nigerians what we are doing. You (journalists) are our friends. That was a misunderstanding (of what happened),” Lawan said.

The Senate president said that it should be expected that journalists, at some point, may be excused from such meetings when sensitive issues that bother on national security would be discussed.

“I want to assure Nigerians that whatever we do in this Senate and indeed in this National Assembly is in the best interest of Nigeria. We will not compromise on anything as far as the national interest is concerned,” Lawan said.

