e-Prostitution On The Rise

Preferred to in some quarters as the oldest profession, prostitution, especially ‘e-prostitution’ is fast becoming a booming business, no thanks in large part to the Internet which has made the sex market even stronger and made it possible to market women around the world via various websites. The disturbing part is that e-prostitution has increasingly become more popular as a means of livelihood in the country despite efforts by law enforcement agents to stem the tide.

Also, the roles of law enforcement agencies end with nabbing girls in brothels, major streets and subsequently prosecuting them. This, probably is responsible for the upsurge of applications and dating sites such as: InMessage, Cityoflove, Tinder, Hi5, Badoo, Friendite, Zoosk, NAIJing, Meetne, Neenbo, Snapchat, and even Facebook.

These sites provide platforms for e-prostitute and ‘brostitute’ to flirt with drab, lad model and sex mongers in the dark because of the minimal level of confidence it provides.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Weekend have revealed that the availability of these sites, indeed, has aided easy access to dating new girls and in turn, promoted commercial sex as users not only get access to meet with new folks or get an acquaintance for fun.

However, migration experts assert that with a few clicks of a computer button, a man can log on anywhere in the country and transport a woman instantly to their bedroom, adding that some of the men can get so selective that they can now see women with different features doing one type of activity or another on the web page which interest them.

A quick navigation on “Cityoflove” a website that provides escort services shows that 700 Nigerian girls are currently plying their trade there without any form of hindrance.

Cityoflove is an international e-prostitution website where women are tagged “escort’’.

On this site, Abuja has 291 girls, Ibadan 2 girls, Kaduna 1 girl, Lagos 552 girls, Onitsha 8 girls, Osogbo 1 girl, and Port Harcourt 47 girls. A total of 700 Nigerian girls are on this site. However, all countries in the world are ably represented on this website.

Nancy Johnson a woman on Cityoflove platform agreed to speak with this correspondent after a bargain to pay N5, 000 for the conversation. During the conversation, Nancy was not willing to share her real surname with this correspondent but brought out her national identity card which shows that her first name was truly Nancy.

Narrating how she joined the league of one of the world’s oldest professions she said after she was caught and allegedly molested on several occasions by law enforcement agents in the nation’s capital, Abuja, she did not stand on major streets in the city anymore but preferred to do her business online.

“With ‘Cityoflove and ‘InMessage’ application on my phone, I am now a digital ‘runs girl’ after being arrested and prosecuted severally for prostitution, I bought a brand new Android phone and contacted the site administrators who allowed me to join their platform free of charge.

“I now use this site because clients who visit the country use this site more and pay more because it is a global luxury platform. Unlike before when I used a cheap mobile phone, my android phone is now always handy as it is a tool for me to hook up with my potential clients any time of the day,” she explained.

Nancy added that now she preferred to do her business online as street prostitution appeared to be less mature to her and that she would be more vulnerable to arrest by the police or other government officials.

She told our correspondent that she was not influenced to join prostitution by anything but poverty.

She added that she was from a humble background where to feed was a major problem for her family since the demise of her father who was an industrial printer.

Nancy who was full of emotions at this point said since the death of her father, who died in a motor accident along Keffi – Abuja expressway, life has not been fair to her mother and siblings.

“Since the demise of my father along Keffi-Abuja expressway my mother who is a seasonal trader has been incapable of taking care of me and my siblings. I decided to go into prostitution after I met a man who gave me a lift while on transit from Karu to Banex to fix her laptop.

“Although he sought my consent to take me to the hotel where he lodged and I agreed because he kept promising to change my life. He gave me some cash for my upkeep, fixed my laptop and bought me several groceries at a popular store to take to my parents. He also promised me so many other things but ever since then, he refused to pick my calls. The treats I enjoyed with him made me join prostitution. So I am doing this trade to make ends meet and take care of my family members.

Another one is 24-year-old Dora, also on Cityoflove, who strategically uploaded her nude pictures on the platform to get more clients. She described herself as an “educated, classy, sophisticated, elegant, well-mannered and beautiful girl who can provide you up class real girlfriend experience”, adding that she “loves intimacy, quality time.”

When contacted by our correspondent via the phone number on her profile, she requested for N40,000 to spend the night. However, after further bargain she accepted N30, 000.

But Nathalie who accepted to talk to this correspondent for a token claimed to be a sex addict. She said she was into e-prostitution because she loved sex and was not in the trade because of unemployment or poverty.

She said, “I will not lie to you. I love to be happy and I love money too. I have a high sexual libido and it is often very difficult for one man to satisfy me sexually. So I feel the best thing to do is to join prostitution where I will get an array of men every day to have sex with me and I will make money too. My parents are not aware I am into this trade if they know they will kill me. E-prostitution has protected my identity and made me to evade arrest.’’

For many users, poverty or unemployment may not be enough reason for them to join the trend as research has shown that some ladies go into prostitution because they have a high sexual libido and it is often very difficult for one man to satisfy them sexually. So they feel the best thing to do is to go into prostitution where they will get an array of men every day to have sex with them.

‘’Globalisation is taking a toll on us,’’ said the Nigerian representative African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) Comrade James Uneze while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, adding that with the advent of e-prostitution website branded as ‘escort services’ Italians, Germans, Chinese, Americans and other foreign businessmen including tourists can make arrangements for services in advance, even before their planes touch down in their destination country.

Uneze said it was saddening that prostitution is now practised in the full glare of the public and on social media and embraced by young girls and ladies as a means of survival and livelihood.

“In this process, some individuals, mainly women, are coerced into migrating for sex work or other forms of informal or unregulated labour. It is difficult to quantify the actual number of people selling sex but there are many reports of a widespread increase in numbers of online sex workers and all hands must be on deck to checkmate the menace.

‘’Every one of these girls has a webpage on various websites. Prostitutes and their clients know about this. Taking a walk down the memory lane, the internet gained early fame as a tool to arrange consensual sex via chat rooms like 2go in Nigeria, but today it has become a global market,’’ he added.

Badoo, an online social dating website that focuses on enabling people to join a community of single, claims to make it quick and easy for people to connect and meet new people but not without some hitches.In as much as Badoo is fun and an enjoyable site to hook up with people, some, however, see it as a very terrible platform.

Ugly experiences had been shared about this site, while some people claim they found love.

Launched in 2006, the social dating site has members from 180 countries and is available in over 20 languages, making it a worldwide dating site with 449 million users.

Badoo is well designed and the navigation process is easy and enjoyable. The site is simple and straightforward as compared to many other dating sites that have lots of ads and clutter. And this allows users to focus on what is really important.

On Badoo, you can do almost everything that is expected to be done on a dating site. You can chat, upload photos and videos, keep in touch with friends and meet new people.

Unarguably, Badoo is actually quite extensive compared to many other free dating sites as you can send messages, search for members, upload photos and chat.

But trust Nigerians, active e-prostitution is going on the site.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend a Badoo user, Mr. Gabriel Osula, said as a user or an intending one, one could only hope for the best and expect the worst at the same time on the site.

“You have to be smart using this site as there are lots of fraudsters on this platform. It is not uncommon to see people messaging you for a fake business deal. Fraudsters on this platform can come up with any deal to swindle you,” he said.

A user, Samuel Okopi, said women on this site frequently harass him with nude pictures.

According to him, ‘’Immediately I log into my account, lots of girls will send their nude to me and ask me if I can hang out with them. Some will even send me nudes and ask me to buy data for them if I want more.

“I have to deregister my account because I plan to meet a woman who will be my life partner. But all I see are prostitutes.”

Fred Moses also a Badoo user noted that Badoo used to be a great app and he had met several girls there. He, however, expressed regrets that now the site is something else.“I have not received any responses in the past year. I have paid upgrade fees and sent dozens of messages. Even the obvious prostitute profiles have not responded.

“There is absolutely no way to contact an administrator at Badoo, to determine whether my account has a problem. I have scoured their help menus to find actual help, but it does not exist. Do not waste your time with Badoo,” he said.

“I agree I am getting scammed by individuals asking for money and that’s just one example. In one week on the site, I have encountered many fake profiles the site is a joke and unsafe,” Femi Williams said.

Another user, Emmanuel Ogbe, also said, “the site is so full of scum, so full of fake useless worthless pieces of human trash. The pictures are fake and those that are not fake are at least eight to 10 years old or longer.

“Someone might like you and you like them back and then they would never speak to you again,” he said.

But, Nkechi Obi agreed that she got to meet the love of her life on the site.

“I met my heartthrob on Badoo and we are planning on getting married soon,” Obi said.

But, a user, Victor, said “I would not recommend this site if it were the only one on the planet. I finally deleted my account yesterday. I had it up and running for at least a year and hardly did I talk to anyone and those that I did would never agree to meet up.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, the president, Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), Ajibola Abayomi, noted that Internet appears to offer countless ways to deceive and promote illegal activities. He decried that e-prostitution is fast becoming a social menace gaining ground in Africa especially in Nigeria because of ignorance and poverty.

‘’All hands must be on deck to stop it through rigorous engagements,’’ he said adding that those who pride themselves as “connection” persons luring unsuspecting young girls to prostitution whether men or women are agents of evil who showcase fake riches to deceive the younger ones who consider these people as role models but unknown to them they are deceivers wanting to profit from them.

“One of the prime advocacies of JIFORM is irregular migration. We take exception to any form of prostitution because it is dehumanising,’’ he said.

Abayomi said there had been a series of unfortunate sad stories on the lips of victims adding that they had cases of trafficked women from Nigeria being forced to sleep with “over 40 men on a daily basis in the Asian countries.“These days on social media platforms whether Facebook, Twitter, 2go, Badoo and others, young ladies easily fall prey to slave masters who had perfected the act of deceiving the feasible minded ones based on what they desire for instance traveling abroad for fun or steeping into sudden riches.

According to him, “All these bates are not through. No free money anywhere.

“Efforts must be made by the government to do more to empower the youths and improve the economy.

“The National Agency for Prohibition Of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) should be encouraged beyond the paltry N26m annual budget to be able to carry out more interventions.

‘’Since 2003, thousands of Nigerian women had been rescued from sex camps in Italy, Oman, Lebanon, Mali, and several countries by NAPTIP.

He said that the solution to this debacle was not beyond government.

“Simply put, creation of job opportunities and better business environment will reduce drastically issues of e-prostitution because if the youths are empowered they won’t accept or fall victim of the act cheaply,’’ he added.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that some women have basically glamorized e-prostitution which has made new entrants into the profession seeing it as a very lucrative business especially with the advent of dating and hook up sites and these sites have in a massive way aided easy flow of communication between sex workers and their potential clients.

Finding also shows that some of the reasons some women take to this trade might not be far from the realities in the country. Children who are from broken homes with no one to lead them on the right path are more victims as they are often open to such temptations.

Sadly, they usually fall into the wrong hands.

A psychologist, Samuel Omoboriowo, said that some of the sites used for this trade are gaining more popularity on daily basis due to massive visits from potential clients just as new ones built for hook-ups and e-prostitution are gradually becoming more popular.

He said though police in the nation’s capital, Abuja, recently arrested several sex workers from night clubs and on the streets during their raid, the growing trend of e-prostitution is a thing to beat.

“Though Nigerian law does not legalize commercial sex work,” he argued that it is vague if such work is performed by an independent individual who operates on their own accord without the use of pimps or a brothel.

“Many of the young girls involved in e-prostitution claimed that they join the illicit set trade because of poverty and unemployment, adding that they have no option but to engage in prostitution to cater to their need,” he said.

Omoboriowo said some of the people involved are often pressurized into the trade because their friends are into it and they do not let them know the dangers involved in it, only the glamorous part of it. He said before they get to know the dangerous repercussions, they are neck-deep into it and find it difficult to get out.

‘’Some ladies are naturally lazy and expect men in their lives to cater to all their needs. They want to live a high life, buy high-end clothes, travel around the world and live life to a hilt but they are not willing to work hard for the lifestyle. So they feel the best way to enjoy both worlds is to become a prostitute.

‘’For many, this reason may not be strong enough but research has shown that some go into prostitution because they have a high sexual libido and it is often very difficult for one man to satisfy them sexually.

“So they feel the best thing to do is to go into prostitution where they will get an array of men every day to have sex with them,’’ he said.

He also stressed that some parents do not care about what happens to their children, neither do they feel it was their duty to give them the right guidance as they are growing up.

“Such children usually end up getting advice from friends and most times, this advice turns out to be poor,’’ he added.

However, findings show that some of the girls do not want to go into prostitution, as shockingly, some of them are the breadwinners or the ones taking care of their aged mother or siblings. Also, most Nigerian youths tend to indulge in online dating as an evolving trend, where they can get to meet with girls of all sorts.

“Perhaps because we live in a free society where everyone tends to do whatever they like forgetting common pitfalls. It is a further sign that moral depravity has moved to the internet. Also, some people who cannot go to brothel can now easily go to this site to invite girls to their bedrooms.

‘’However, it is unfortunate that some parents are wealthy in resources but, they do not really have time for their families and do not know what their children do with the gadget they bought for them, due to peer pressure. It is also not uncommon to see a girl as young as 15 years old on these sites which shows how bad the situation is,’’ said Nwanko Moses a public affairs commentator.

