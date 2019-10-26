Ekiti Tasks Residents, Travellers On Environmental Laws

Ekiti State Government has charged residents and other Nigerians passing through the state to always comply with the restriction of human and vehicular movement on sanitation days.

The government restated that it would not relent in enforcing environmental sanitation law to ensure clean environment and prevent outbreak of epidemic.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, expressed dismay that some residents were drinking local gin known as “ogogoro” at motor parks in some locations where he monitored the environmental sanitation exercise on Saturday.

Egbeyemi stressed that drinking ogogoro at joints, loitering about, carrying out commercial activities during the sanitation hours constitute environmental offences punishable under law.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, noted that Egbeyemi who was accompanied by the Head of Service, Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi, and other senior government officials monitored the exercise in Ekiti West Local Government Area.

Some of the culprits drinking ogogoro during the exercise in Aramoko and Okemesi fled on sighting the monitoring team to escape being arrested.

