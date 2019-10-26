Expert Calls For Collective Responsibility To Aid Cyber Security

As the digital landscape evolves and cyber risk becomes imminent, expert in the technological space as advised on the need for collective responsibility between government, private sectors and other relevant stakeholders to curb cyber security threats.

This advice was given by the head, Technology Support, SystemSpecs, Kennedy Ochieze while speaking at the 2019 National Risk Management Conference themed “Emerging risks: Rising to the challenges” which held in Lagos.

According to him while delivering a paper on cyber risks: a national action plan, he stated that as the digital economy evolves, so do cyber risks which occurs in variety of ways such as deliberate and unauthorised breaches of security to gain access to information systems, unintentional or accidental security breaches and Operational IT risks due to factors such as poor system integrity.

He also stated that in the world right now, there is rapid adoption of cloud services, application programming interface, more targeted malware attacks, prevalent phishing attacks, increased demand for cyber security professionals, lack of cyber awareness and intelligence sharing about attacks and these exposes us to threats as a result of low employee cyber security awareness, cloud computing challenges, network infiltration by ransomware, staff shortcomings can leave us vulnerable as well as having access to everything.

Ochieze noted that, “Although the Nigerian government already has a national cyber security strategy in place but to achieve its vision of security and prosperity in the digital age this requires an action plan that introduces a new strategic direction and defines three goals to achieve its vision.

“The goals involves securing government information, assets and critical infrastructure by putting in place a comprehensive risk management approach to empower critical infrastructure owners and operators to better secure their systems, secure government information assets and critical infrastructure against physical, human and cyber threats through sustainable efforts to reduce risk, reduce the impact of unexpected incidents through advance planning and mitigation efforts.”

“Provide an all-round support for a thriving digital economy by manpower development in terms of enhancing cyber security skills among stakeholders, Internet Service Providers should embrace emerging cyber security measures to protect their systems and enhance digital safety, reduce the impact and escalate cyber threats in a manner that safeguards our cyberspace and guarantees trust and confidence to users.”

“Fight cybercrime and improve incident reporting and response time, establish a convergent national identity management system (cybercrime identity database) for tracking and reference purposes in the event of a cyber-incident, collaborate with telecommunications companies and ISPs to ensure easy information retrieval regarding their clients in case of any cyber-related crime, utilize all instruments of national power to impose swift and transparent consequences against malicious actors,” he advised.

