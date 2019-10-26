FG Urges Stronger Collaboration With Private Medical Practitioners

The Federal Ministry of Health has called for a stronger collaboration with private medical practitioners to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this call at the 25th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the National Guild of Medical Directors with the theme “Achieving universal health coverage” yesterday in Abuja.

The minister, represented by director in the minister’s office, Dr Sanni Gwazo, called on the private sector to provide enabling environment that would help to drive efficient health service delivery in the country.

He said it was key for government to tap into the financial viability of the private sector, adding there was need for government to leverage on the private sector in advocating more funding for health in the country, stating it would enable Nigeria’s health sector to scale up quality in the health care system.

Earlier, the chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said that the legislature would maintain an ongoing dialogue with professional groups and associations in the health sector.

According to him, this is aimed at addressing issues of labour relations, welfare and quality service delivery.

He called for necessary action to support and effectively monitor the health sector to ensure that it met international best standards of healthcare provision and medical ethics.

Sununu, however, called on the Guild of Medical Directors to continue its engagement with his office to identify challenges and to proffer viable solutions to address them.

“My doors will be wide open to welcome you in the interest of the nation as we navigate toward ensuring health for All Nigerians.

“Put on your thinking caps to x-ray the challenges on the roles of the private sector. You should consider options like public-private collaboration, healthcare financing and to engage in multi-stakeholder dialogues all geared toward achieving UHC always,” Sununu said.

In his keynote speech, the director-general of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, highlighted critical points towards achieving UHC in the country, saying UHC and health security were two sides of the same coin, adding they required cooperation between public and private healthcare providers.

Meanwhile, the NCDC boss said that a weak health infrastructure anywhere posed a threat everywhere, adding a risk to government was a risk to everyone.

