NEWS
Former Head Of State, Gowon, Leads Prayer Group To Kaduna
Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has described former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as a patriotic Nigerian, a role model and source of inspiration to all Nigerians especially for his passion in mobilizing for prayers for the nation’s unity and progress.
Dr. Balarabe, stated this on Saturday when she received members of Nigeria Prays, led by the convener and President of the prayer group, General Gowon in a courtesy visit at the council chamber of Kaduna State Government House.
The Acting Governor felicitated with the former Head of State for marking his 85th birthday and prayed that God will grant him good health, more wisdom and strength to continue to serve humanity.
Balarabe noted that the effort of Gowon in mobilizing prayers rallies both within and outside the country to seek for God’s intervention in overcoming the challenges plaguing the country is commendable.
In his remarks, General Gowon said he is in Government House to thank the State Government for providing the support for Nigeria Prays to host a prayer rally for the North-West zone in Kaduna.
He said the aim of the prayer rally is to pray for the country and those in authority to for God to grant them wisdoms and ability to do the right thing that will put Nigeria at a better place to overcome its legion of challenges.
Gowon congratulated Dr. Hadiza for being the first elected Deputy Governor in the state and expressed delight seeing many women given opportunities to serve in the Kaduna State Executive council and other positions of power in the state.
MOST READ
Ekiti Tasks Residents, Travellers On Environmental Laws
Oyetola, Ooni Shower Encomium On Olu Aina At 80
Obaseki Congratulates New UNIBEN VC, Prof. Salami
Wammako To Chair ACF’s Planned 20th Anniversary Celebration
Kebbi Local Polls: Bagudu Commends Good Turnout Of Women
Imbibe Late Vivian Ogu’s Exemplary Virtue, Obaseki Tasks Young Girls
Former Head Of State, Gowon, Leads Prayer Group To Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES19 hours ago
e-Prostitution On The Rise
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
IPPIS: ASUU Dares FG, Says Varsities Not MDAs
-
NEWS10 hours ago
My Miracle Was Not Stage-managed – Bose Ola
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Court Sends Maina To Prison, Son Remanded In Police Custody
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Why Davido Should Sue Pregnancy-alleging Pranksters
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Woman Exonerates Pastor Chris over Alleged staged Miracle
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
-
INTERVIEWS18 hours ago
My Husband Never Asked Me To Marry Him – Mrs Omordi