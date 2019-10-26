Former Head Of State, Gowon, Leads Prayer Group To Kaduna

Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has described former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as a patriotic Nigerian, a role model and source of inspiration to all Nigerians especially for his passion in mobilizing for prayers for the nation’s unity and progress.

Dr. Balarabe, stated this on Saturday when she received members of Nigeria Prays, led by the convener and President of the prayer group, General Gowon in a courtesy visit at the council chamber of Kaduna State Government House.

The Acting Governor felicitated with the former Head of State for marking his 85th birthday and prayed that God will grant him good health, more wisdom and strength to continue to serve humanity.

Balarabe noted that the effort of Gowon in mobilizing prayers rallies both within and outside the country to seek for God’s intervention in overcoming the challenges plaguing the country is commendable.

In his remarks, General Gowon said he is in Government House to thank the State Government for providing the support for Nigeria Prays to host a prayer rally for the North-West zone in Kaduna.

He said the aim of the prayer rally is to pray for the country and those in authority to for God to grant them wisdoms and ability to do the right thing that will put Nigeria at a better place to overcome its legion of challenges.

Gowon congratulated Dr. Hadiza for being the first elected Deputy Governor in the state and expressed delight seeing many women given opportunities to serve in the Kaduna State Executive council and other positions of power in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

