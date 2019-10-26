Ganduje Raises Panel Over Kano Kidnapped Kids

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has instituted a commission of inquiry over the kidnap of some about nine children from the state who were later found in Anambra State.

The commission is chaired by Justice Wada Umar Rano (rtd), and would be inaugurated on Thursday 31st October 2019.

Parts of the terms of reference given to the commission include: “To conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commission may deem it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.”

The Terms of Reference will paved way for the Commision “To summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the commission to give evidence or produce any document or other thing in his possession and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration, such oath or declaration.”

The commission is to also, “Admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission, to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared.

“To find out both immediate and remote causes of cases of missing persons and to prepare and submit a written report including findings and recommendations to the Government of Kano State.”

It would be recalled that recently, the Nigerian Police Force, Kano State Command, under CP Ahmed Iliyasu, uncovered cases of missing children in the state.

A total of nine persons between the ages of 2 – 10 years were kidnapped, out of which, eight were allegedly sold in Anambra State.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

