Gombe Commissioner-nominees Await Portfolios

Sequel to the screening of commissioner-nominees by the Gombe State House of Assembly which ended yesterday, the 21 nominees are awaiting their respective portfolios.

The state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had initially forwarded 18 names to the assembly, then added another three for screening.

The 21 commissioner-nominees will be overseeing various ministries, following the pruning down of the state’s ministries from 27 to 21 by the governor.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend indicated that the 21 commissioner nominees, will know their ministries in the coming week as the governor has been out of the country.

Yahaya, was on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to Russia in attendance of the just concluded Russia-Africa summit.

Findings also revealed that the reduction of 27 ministries to 21, may not be unconnected to the governor’s desire to ensure fiscal responsibility, as well as reducing cost of governance.

Gombe State is in huge debt, the blame, which Yahaya lays on the doorsteps of the immediate past government of Ibrahim Dakwambo.

Just recently, the governor vowed to recover the alleged looted assets of the state from Dakwambo and his aides, even if doing that will take the last of his blood.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

