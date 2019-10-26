I’ll Protect Nigerians Home And Abroad – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari, in Sochi, Russia on Thursday, promised to stretch the federal government’s reach and capacity in protecting all Nigerians, no matter where they live.

The president said that since “the life of every Nigerian, in any part of the world matters,’’ his administration would ensure that the citizens are well protected.

“Our government will protect Nigerians at home, and abroad,’’ Buhari told a gathering of students and professionals in Sochi, towards the conclusion of his three-day visit to Russia, where he participated in the Russia-Africa Summit, which had about 40 heads of state and governments in attendance.

Buhari said that the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, headed by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, was established to ensure a forward and backward link for all Nigerians living outside the country by catering for their safety needs and providing a platform for many who would like to contribute to the development of the country with their skills, knowledge and resources.

“Don’t forget your home,’’ the president said, as he charged all Nigerians living in foreign countries to be law abiding and work hard to excel in their studies and careers.

He assured them that his administration would always be people-focused, pointing out that all his programmes had been tailored to buoy the economy and protect the poor and vulnerable.

“We must create jobs to meet the growing demands in the country, and we are looking at agriculture already,’’ he said.

Buhari said that the federal government introduced the Social Investment Programmes to directly impact the lives of poor people.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) I met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and we discussed some of the areas of shared interest which include pushing for the diversification of the economy in agriculture and solid minerals.

“Incidentally, we have a lot in common. Russia exports crude oil like Nigeria, and it is the second largest producer of gas in the world. A lot can be learnt from their journey.

“We will collaborate in agriculture, oil and gas, and solid minerals exploration,’’ he said.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Prof. Steve Davies Ugbah, said that the president had restored the pride of Nigerians by consistently meeting with the citizens in countries he visited.

In his remarks, the president of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Russia, Chukwujeku Ejike Sam-Fester, said that President Buhari demonstrated a high sense of maturity and patriotism by visiting South Africa on October 3, 2019, to discuss issues relating to attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, in that country.

“We are proud of you for taking that step to reconcile not only Nigeria and South Africa, but the entire continent,’’ he said.

Sam-Fester urged the government to extend programmes like the National Identity Card, Bank Verification Number (BVN), 10-year validity passport and encourage more participation in governance by inviting professionals abroad to provide services.

A Nigerian female student in Russia, Kadija Mohammed Babanzara, commended the president for consistency in the payment of bursaries to students.

“Since you came into power, our bursaries are paid in full and timely. We are grateful,’’ she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

