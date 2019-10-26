Illegal Rehabilitation Centres: A Call For Action

When two illegal rehabilitation centres were discovered in Zaria by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, not many people were surprised at the stories of human suffering coming out from there. Like the ones discovered earlier and later, the unfortunate inmates were manacled with chains in their legs and hands, among other details of poor treatment and poor environmental conditions. Eleven persons were evacuated from there.

The operators of a third illegal reformation centre got wind of the NSCDC raid and hurriedly released those they had in captivity. Some of the victims had been chained for up to eight years. Three had died following unbearable torture.

The Zaria raid was the fourth since the first of such camps was busted in Kaduna about a month ago. On September 26, police in Kaduna raided a house in Rigasa that held no fewer than 300 persons, chained on the legs and hands, and starving, some dangling from the ceiling. Some of them were children aged between five and ten.

Those that ran the place claimed it was an Islamic rehabilitation centre where they taught the inmates how to recite the Qur’an, but the victims had a different account. They told tales of how they were sexually abused, sodomised and left to starve , in addition to other forms of inhuman treatment. Some of the victims were from other African countries like Burkina Faso and Mali.

Then on October 14, 2019, about 360 inmates were rescued from another of such camps in Daura, Katsina State, after about 200 of the inmates escaped the centre during a revolt to protest against homosexual abuses and other forms of harsh treatment. Another camp was discovered in another part of Rigasa, in Kaduna, few days later when Governor Nasir el-Rufai led security operatives to raid a home where 147 inmates, comprising men and women, were held.

The illegal rehabilitation centres were not restricted to the far North of the country. On Thursday, another one was discovered in Kwara State, at Gaa-Odota Area in Ilorin, where 108 people held under slavish conditions were rescued. According to the report, some of the victims suffered one form of infection or another, which were not treated, while some others were mentally ill. And some claimed they were repeatedly beaten, starved and sexually abused.

Some of the arrested proprietors of such illegal rehabilitation schools claimed they did nothing except teach inmates how to recite the Qur’an. According to them, most of the victims were brought to the centres by their relatives. From every indication, parents who got tired of looking after their drug addicted and troublesome children simply shoved them to the centres to be rehabilitated. But unknown to them, as soon as they are taken in, they are subjected to all manner of maltreatment and abuses.

However, not all the inmates suffered from drug addiction or mental illness. Bello Hamza, one of the victims who was supposed to be pursuing a Masters Degree in Applied Mathematics in South Africa, said he was tricked to the place by his family members who were interested in taking over his share of the family’s properties.

Another victim, Hassan Yusuf, a PhD holder in Energy Economics, narrated how he was bundled to the place when he returned to his hometown after 16 years of living in the UK. His offence was changing his faith and marrying a Briton.

As a newspaper, we align with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians in condemning the grave abuses wreaked on the poor victims by those who ran such supposed rehabilitation centres. We also call on the security agents to follow up on the president’s directive and bust all such illegal rehabilitation schools in the country, under whose guise criminals hide to perpetrate all manner of evil in the name of religion. All the criminals involved in these crimes must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

For the rescued inmates, they should be accorded proper medical checks and assisted to recover from the traumatic stress they had undergone.

The federal government should also see this incidence as a wake-up call to address the dearth of manpower and facilities for the management of mental health issues in the country.

The estimated 200 psychiatric doctors for a 200 million population is a drop in the ocean for a country with an estimated 60 million suffering from mental disorders. Also, rehabilitation centres for persons suffering mental disorders as a result of drug abuse are either unavailable or in states of disrepair.

The ministries of health at both federal and state government levels should prioritise the provision of mental health platforms to provide families the outlets to treat their sick members so that they would not be forced to patronise slave camps masquerading as rehabilitation centres.

