NEWS
Imbibe Late Vivian Ogu’s Exemplary Virtue, Obaseki Tasks Young Girls
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has urged young girls to emulate moral virtues exemplified by late Vivian Ogu.
Obaseki said this at the closing ceremony of the 4th National Mission Congress, 2019, organised by the Catholic Church in Benin City.
The event was held to celebrate the heroic death of Vivian Ogu, a 14-year-old girl, who resisted being raped and was shot dead for her stand, when her family home was invaded by armed robbers in Benin City.
Obaseki said despite that Vivian Ogu had transited from mortality to immortality, her exemplary life has endured as a model for the girl child.
“She remains an example of a fearless and courageous Christian. We should not be afraid of people who can kill the body but God, who can destroy both the body and the soul. The idea of a better society can be achieved if we can stand for what is true and right,” the governor said.
The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, His Excellency, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, described late Vivian Ogu as a great Christian, adding that the essence of Christian mission is to stand for the gospel.
MOST READ
Ekiti Tasks Residents, Travellers On Environmental Laws
Oyetola, Ooni Shower Encomium On Olu Aina At 80
Obaseki Congratulates New UNIBEN VC, Prof. Salami
Wammako To Chair ACF’s Planned 20th Anniversary Celebration
Kebbi Local Polls: Bagudu Commends Good Turnout Of Women
Imbibe Late Vivian Ogu’s Exemplary Virtue, Obaseki Tasks Young Girls
Former Head Of State, Gowon, Leads Prayer Group To Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES19 hours ago
e-Prostitution On The Rise
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
IPPIS: ASUU Dares FG, Says Varsities Not MDAs
-
NEWS10 hours ago
My Miracle Was Not Stage-managed – Bose Ola
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Court Sends Maina To Prison, Son Remanded In Police Custody
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Why Davido Should Sue Pregnancy-alleging Pranksters
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Woman Exonerates Pastor Chris over Alleged staged Miracle
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
-
INTERVIEWS18 hours ago
My Husband Never Asked Me To Marry Him – Mrs Omordi