Informed Power Investment Approach To Save Africa $110Bn – New Study

A new study by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) study says Africa would save as much as $110 billion if leaders in the continent proactively pursue legitimate and informed investment in the power sector.

The study with the title, “Creating a profitable balance: capturing the $110 billion Africa power-sector opportunity,” shows that status quo energy systems could cost African nations up to $180 billion over the next decade.

The study stated that if thoughtful action is taken, on the other hand, it is possible the continent would save $110 billion over the next decade but only through effective planning.

“On a continent where more than 600 million people lack access to reliable electricity, reform is necessary, so resources are not wasted,” it averred.

The current project-centred investment approach makes it difficult for governments and development partners to make informed investment decisions. The consequence is often higher energy costs than is necessary, due to costly or poorly aligned investments.

“Governments and their partners should focus on developing well-planned electricity systems in which investments in generation and transmission align not only with each other, but also with people’s demand.

“Procuring power is a necessary element of increasing energy access and driving economic development, but it is far from sufficient. Holistic planning and implementation that includes the full range of supply and demand side solutions, their interactions, and critically, productive use programs that allow homes and businesses to realise the full benefits of electricity, is critical.” said Eric Wanless, Africa Energy Programme senior director at RMI.

On its part, Nigeria has applied for a $3 billion loan at the World Bank for the expansion of transmission and distribution networks, said the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed.

