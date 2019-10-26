IYC Writes Wike On Closure Of Shell’s Kidney Island

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide have sent a Save-Our-Soul letter to the Rivers State Governor, Nyosom Wike, over the plan to shut down the operations of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC,) at the Kidney Island located in the Abonema Wharf area of Port Harcourt.

According to the IYC, though the issues involved in the anticipated shut down of Shell operations in the area are purely judicial, the plea for Gov. Wike’s intervention is based on his humane disposition to issues affecting youths and to protect the over 1,500 jobs domicile in the area.

The Secretary General of the IYC, Comrade Alfred Kemepado, in a chat with newsmen yesterday in Yenagoa, said the threatened operations of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) at Kidney Island would affect indigenous logistics providers numbering over 1,500 youths within and outside Rivers State.

Kemepado stated that, “Such job fortune should rather be protected, preserved and promoted in a manner that could spin more jobs and not jeopardized by a contrary interest.”

According to the IYC scribe, Rivers State, despite been an oil rich state, is still one of the states in need of providing more employment for youths, adding that Governor Wike is doing everything to increase opportunities for youths.

‘Hence the call on Governor Wike and Rivers State not to encourage any act that will lead to the loss of jobs in Port Harcourt especially in the Kidney Island facility. That the IYC would always be in support of the Rivers State government holding to account the activities of International Oil Companies (IOCs).”

