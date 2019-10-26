Kebbi Local Polls: Bagudu Commends Good Turnout Of Women

The Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has expressed happiness over the large turnout of women and the orderliness at which electorates conducted themselves at Saturday’s local government election in Kebbi State.

He also praised the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) for providing adequate voting materials at polling units.

Bagudu made the commendation on Saturday while speaking to journalist soon after casting his vote in his polling units, Mai Alelu polling unit, Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor who arrived at the polling unit about 8:36am observed that the availability of voting materials, political parties agents and large turned of women triggered other electorates to also come for voting in orderly manner.

He noted that democracy in Nigeria was becoming stronger and stronger while appealing to stakeholders especially the civil societies, NGOs and the media to play vital role in making sure democracy is sustained in Nigeria.

“Everybody has a role to play in fostering our democracy. My party which I belonged to had organised its primary election and even with some court cases, this has shown that there is true reflection that the primary took place.

“Local Government election provides an opportunity for the people to make their choice for who will be their chairmen and councillors. Today, I came here to vote and I have spent up to 20 minutes here. Since I came here, I observed three things,there is free flow of people coming to vote, there is adequate voting materials, and political party agents are all here representing various political parties.

“All the ingredients are in place, that is to say, all the polling units are organized and there is opportunity for people who come out to exercise their franchise. Mobilization of people can still go on and I think that is the beauty of democracy and it is laudable”.

LEADERSHIP observed that in most of the polling units visited, electorates were gradually turning out. Women were seen in queues in most of the polling units out numbering their men electorates.

At Garkar Baiti Limanci polling unit also, large turnout of voters especially women was noticeable. Alhaji Faruk Musa (Enabo) the Personal Assistant to the governor, expressed satisfaction with peaceful conduct of the electorates .

He appealed to people to continue to be peaceful, orderly and loyal to the Government.

The council election is taking place in all the 21 local government areas of the state organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC).

