Kebbi Medical Outreach: 100 Doctors, Nurses To Offer Free Services
The Kebbi State government, in collaboration with Moses Lake Medical Foundation, has organised 6th Medical outreach to offer free Medical Services to people of the state.
The permanent secretary, Ministry for Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.
According to her, the 6th Medical outreach to the people of the state was slated to commence on 28th October and end on 10th November, 2019, with the aim of providing free Medical Services to people of the state.
She said the Services will cater for all category of ailments and would accommodate larger number of patients, with special arrangement of free feeding and transportation from their local areas to Kalgo Medical Center, as directed by governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu .
The permanent secretary further explained that over 100 doctors and nurses both within and outside the country would converge to offer free medical services, diagnosis, drugs and even surgery operation to patients.
“The medical services will be of international standard comprising of over 100 doctors and 100 nurses .
“We have medical professionals from Chile, Moses Lake Foundation from United States of America, Sokoto, Ibadan Teaching Hospital and here in Birnin Kebbi,” she said.
She thank governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for giving full support to the outreach and we also call on all people to avail themselves of this rare opportunity offered by the free medical outreach program in Kebbi State.
