Kogi: Faleke Hands Over Abubakar Audu’s Structure To Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday received the political structure of the late Prince Abubakar Audu and Honourable James Faleke into the Bello/Onoja structure ahead of the governorship election slated for November 16 in the state.

The event which took place at the glasshouse in Government House, Lokoja witnessed a large turn out of supporters of the late political icon who declared their support for Governor Bello’s re-election.

In his remark, leader of the group and former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the 2015 election, Honourable James Faleke noted that the day was unique and those that were at the event were representatives of the group from the three senatorial district of the state.

Noting that they were happy to be at the event, Faleke clarified that they neither forced nor financially influenced to collapse their structure as falsely peddled in some sections of the media.

He said his political leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, taught him that as a politician, those that helped you to win an election or were with you when you lose should not be left behind.

He opined that they were here today because they believed and loved their state and that they have learnt that power belongs to the Almighty God.

The lawmaker affirmed that Governor Bello was qualified to deliver a better future for Kogi State, noting that both houses were one but only decided to stay back and watch.

He noted that the PDP government, which ruled for sixteen years without any visible evidence of progress, were sent packing by the APC in 2015 under the leadership of the late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Faleke added that PDP’s 16 years in government was a galore of mistakes noting that the party had nothing it could use to campaign against governor Bello in this electioneering season. Pointing out that although his administration had also made few mistakes which the governor agreed to and has corrected his path, Faleke assured that he would win and move the state to the next level.

While assuring Senator Smart Adeyemi that his election was already a walkover, he told the Audu/Faleke team that they must learn to forgive and move on.

On her part, Hajiya Halimat Alfa, another leader of the Audu/Faleke structure from Kogi East, in her remarks, affirmed that those who were peddling the Igala agenda were selfish leaders who want to retain power within their family.

She affirmed that Governor Bello has through his gestures to the people of Kogi East, clearly shown that he was actually pursuing the actual Igala progressive agenda.

The party leader noted that the Igala agenda peddled by those in the opposition was deceit, pointing out that Governor Bello was the only conveyer of the Igala Agenda that meant well for the people of Kogi East.

Governor Bello, in his address, opined that there was no building standing without a foundation, stating that he would never cease to pay tribute to those who laid the party’s foundation in the state.

He stated that the late Prince Audu and those that were with him were the founding fathers and members of the party and he inherited the structure from them

Governor Bello, while thanking Honourable Faleke and Hajiya Halimat Alfa for their large heart, noted that great leaders do not fight to finish but always created an avenue for reconciliation

The governor also opined that when leaders after a long period of misunderstanding reconciled the people of the State should expect great things to unfold.

He stated that Kogi State has moved beyond ethnicity, class differences and inequality and that his government was building a new Kogi State which was fair, equal and just to all.

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC reminded the listeners that his government just like its predecessors and the one before it inherited an insecure, salary owing state and system but noted that unlike these predecessors his administration had solved all these concerns within the last three years

He assured the newly absorbed members that the house was large enough to accommodate all, as they were all on the move to building a Kogi State of the future even for children yet unborn.

On the election, the governor again urged the citizens of the state to go about their business without fear or intimidation as his government was ready to dislodge any form of threat to lives and properties of people before during and after the election.

The governor of Nasarawa, Engineer Suleiman Abdullahi, and former Governor of Bauchi, Barrister Abdullahi Mohammed who spoke differently at the event, assured the governor of victory as well as their staunch support in actualising it.

They both thanked the leadership of the Audu/Faleke group for choosing the people and the party above selfish interest, noting that their action was a further assurance of victory at the polls

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

