HEALTH
Lassa Fever Kills 5 In Benue
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that five out of the 21 suspected cases of Lasa discovered in Benue State from January to date has died.
The programme officer on the Risk Communication Desk, Hannatu Bello, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi. She added that the agency has also discovered an outbreak of a strange disease in Okpokwu local government area of the state which she said is fast killing people in the community.
According to her, the blood sample of those affected has been taken to Abuja for confirmation of what the disease actually is.
She stated that out of the 21 suspected cases of Lasa fever, eight cases were confirmed of the virus and five deaths were also recorded.
The programme manager further said that the organisation has already sent what she called a Rapid Response Team to support and strengthen the Benue Risk Management Team in responding to the Lassa fever out break.
She explained that Lasa fever is caused by rats with multiple breasts and urged the public to avoid getting close to rodents and as well as ensuring that food and water and other eatable items are properly covered to avoid contact with rat fluid, saliva and urine.
According to her, Lasa fever can also be transmitted from human to human through the same means of saliva, body fluid and blood transfusion.
The programme officer while appealing to Benue citizens to imbibe the habit of environmental hygiene by properly covering and disposing trash bins in such a way that it will not attract rodents, also called for blockage of rat holes in homes and proper cooking for food before eating.
