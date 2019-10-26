Legislature, Executive Synergy Good For Nigerians – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has averred that a good synergy between the Legislature and the Executive arm of government would be for the betterment of the citizens.

Gbajabiamila said this when he received a delegation of the Forum of Former Members of the House led by a former speaker, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba on Thursday adding that the two arms of government are partners in the progress of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said against the perception in some quarters that having a good relationship with the executive might compromise the independence of the legislature, such would only enhance good governance.

He emphasized that such a relationship would ensure all arms of government remain on the same page for efficient governance.

Gbajabiamila, who noted that members of the 9th House were determined to make a positive change in the lives of the citizens, added that the House has come up with some reforms aimed at making Nigeria be at par with advanced countries, especially as it relates to the Legislature.

According to him, the reforms included, ensuring e-voting in Parliament, a world-class parliamentary library for research as well as increasing the efficiency of the budgeting process for critical sectors of the economy.

He further said his visits to some hot spots of insurgency such as Zamfara, Borno and Katsina States were to show parliamentary participation in governance for the good of the people.

He stated that all stakeholders irrespective of political affiliations must come together to work for Nigerians, stressing that the philosophy of the 9th House is ‘Nation Building: A Joint Task.’ He then called on Nigerians to help the Green Chamber in achieving the set vision.

Earlier in his remarks, Na’abba commended the Speaker for coming up with pro-people agenda for the 9th House, which he said would in no small way bring about good governance.

