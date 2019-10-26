Leveraging Agriculture To Empower Women, Youths

Katsina State has been in the news lately for kidnapping, banditry and of course, the illegal rehabilitation centres. These somehow overshadow the silent revolution taking place in the state. JOSEPH CHIBUEZE reports

Over the weekend, the Katsina State governor, Hon Aminu Masari, received an award of recognition for his giant strides in the area of agriculture and consistent support for women and youth farmers in the state.

The award from the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), was part of the closing ceremonies of the second edition of the National Unity Food Fair organised by the NCWS in Abuja to showcase the giant strides of the Nigerian women in agriculture.

National president of NCWS, Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, in her address at the ceremony, extoled the leadership qualities of Masari describing him as a women friendly governor.

While expressing satisfaction with the level of support the Katsina State governor is giving to women in the state, the NCWS president said it was in recognition of these laudable initiatives to empower women in the state, that the council decided to present an award to the governor.

While urging women across the country to take advantage of the numerous intervention programmes at the federal and state levels, Shoda urged the women not to wait until they have all the heavy equipment before they can go into mechanised farming, urging them to start from their backyard.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, his special adviser on Inter-Governmental Relations and Development Partners, Alhaji Bashir Dayyabu, restated the state government’s readiness to empower women in the state through agriculture.

Describing women as critical to national development, Dayyabu promised the leadership of NCWS that the government of Katsina State was ever ready to support any initiative aimed at empowering women. Indeed the Katsina State Governor has shown an uncommon interest in the promotion of agriculture not just as a means to feed oneself, but also as a means of earning income.

Last year, the state government launched what it called Katsina State smart precision agriculture and seasonal rainfall and weather prediction with the theme: ‘Smart agriculture and seasonal rainfall prediction (SRP) for sustainable agriculture and rural development’.

To demonstrate its determination to ensure that its support initiatives get to the real farmers, the state government took the initiative of capturing the bio data of all farmers and the surface area of their farms to facilitate easy access to agricultural support programmes.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP, Dayyabu said the state government is passionate about agriculture and places high premium on women empowerment especially through agriculture.

He said Katsina State is naturally blessed to be the food basket of the nation, unfortunately, successive administrations in the state had not taken advantage of its natural endowments to put the state in the front as far as agriculture was concerned.

The state has over 80 surface water bodies, three of which are large and had been constructed by the federal government. Both Zobe and Jibia dams have 140 million cubic litres of water each, while Sabke dam has 37 million cubic litres of water.

The state government, under Abba Kyari and Balarabe Musa administrations in the 1970s and 1980s had constructed over 70 small earth dams. All these surface water sources were supposed to have been used to promote dry season irrigation-based farming that would have lifted the majority of the population out of poverty and boosted food supply in the country.

Many of the dams had already been serviced with irrigation channels but the whole ambition of an agricultural revolution was abandoned by subsequent administrations and the water left to waste.

Dayyabu said when Masari assumed office as the governor of the state, he came with an agricultural restoration agenda to revive these projects and make Katsina State a leader in food production.

Enumerating some of the initiatives already taken by the state governor, he said the first was that of addressing the long tradition of land grab, a tradition that has stifled people’s access to land. “Over the decades, our successive rulers have taken or bought huge tracks of choice land all over the state to set up mega farms. They never became the large-scale farmers they had promised to become and the land is just there,” he said. “The present state government is seeking to recover part of the land to allocate to young farmers especially women who would actually farm them.

“The state government has also established a large organic fertiliser plant associated with a sugar cane project that would provide molasses for the production of organic fertilisers. The idea is to start the process of moving away from chemical fertilisers that ultimately destroy the quality of soils.

“The other one is the expanded production of leguminous crops such as cowpeas and groundnuts associated with advocacy aimed at locally consuming them to improve nutritional standards.

“There is also a project for the development of greenhouse vegetable production aimed at the export market. These initiatives show smart thinking in relation to promoting better nutrition, soils and incomes.”

The special adviser said apart from these, the governor has also come up with a number of initiatives aimed at pulling the women together in groups so that it would be easier to support them.

According to him, “Katsina State is doing a lot in terms of women empowerment activities. We recognise the strategic importance of women in the society and we are doing everything to make sure they are empowered to be able to earn a living to support their husbands.”

The special adviser said so far, the state government has succeeded in forming a number women cooperative societies especially those in agriculture. “We did that because it would be easier for them to access funds and other support when they are working as a cooperative,” he said, adding, “I can assure you that the state government attaches a lot of importance to agriculture and we want women to be in the vanguard.

“We are succeeding because many women are now involved in farming unlike what you had before now. They are now better informed, educated and trained on best farm practices. Most importantly, the Katsina state government sees agriculture as a business, not just farming to feed the people. We are making the farmers especially women to know that they can actually make money from their farming activities.

“The state government recognises that there is a high level of poverty in that part of the country that is why the state governor is doing everything possible to empower the women so that they can earn something for themselves. The state government is giving them sowing machines, grinding machines and other things they can use to earn a living for themselves. The government is linking them with financial institutions, farmers and anybody that can offer them help.

“The state government is especially concerned about women and youths and that is why there are a number of initiatives the government has put in place to help them and especially to make them productive.

“Many of our women are participating in the World Bank agricultural programme and they are getting support in the area of seed, fertilizer and even cash and of course training.

“Today in Katsina state, we are looking at agriculture as a business, so what we are doing now is agribusiness. You may not be directly involved in farming, but there are many value chains, many aspects of agriculture you can get involved in. It is no longer just to farm because you want to eat, no, you can make money from the farm.

“So we are encouraging these women to look at the area they can key into, if you are not in the farm cultivating, you can be involved in processing or you can be involved in marketing and they are taking advantage of all these and they are even enthusiastic about it because their eyes have been opened to see the opportunities there.

“I am happy to inform you that we are already getting results and that is why this award of recognition was given to His Excellency the governor of Katsina State. It shows that the world is recognising the efforts we are making. We know that it is not yet Uhuru, this award will only spur His Excellency to do more.”

On the issue of insecurity in the state, Dayyabu said the situation is now under control. According to him, “The security situation in Katsina state has improved tremendously since the governor decided to move into the bushes and talk to the bandits. I know people criticised him for doing that, but the truth is that many people do not know the real situation then. It was a desperate situation and the governor decided to take the risk of going to meet the bandits in the bush. That risk has paid off, for instance if you go to Katsina now you can move around and nobody will molest you, a few months back you couldn’t do that. Even the people they kidnapped they have released them.

“For the bandits the government is trying to do something for them. They have laid their complaints and the government is ready to address their issues, to help them, to empower them so that they can stay off crime.”

