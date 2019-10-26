NGO Sensitises Kaduna Communities On Hand Washing

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday preformed the ground breaking ceremony of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) SUR Corporatewear factory in Kaduna.

The DICON- SUR Corporatewear which is in collaboration with SUR Corporatewear of Turkey will produce military and paramilitary wears and other accessories.

President Buhari in his speech shortly before performing the ground breaking ceremony ordered all the military and para-military agencies to purchase all their wears and accessories from the factory when it eventually takes off production in 2021.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Agbeni Rauf Aregbesola, President Buhari described the ground breaking ceremony as historic while stressing that his administration is committed to encouraging public, private partnership through genuine investments.

The President urged the Minister of Defence to ensure that he is quarterly briefed on the progress of the project which is expected to be completed by 2020 and production kick off in 2021.

“When the DICON SUR Cooporatewear commence operations in 2021, it will create employment opportunity to no fewer than 1000 unemployed people in the first instance”.

For the partners, SUR Cooperatewear from Turkey, the President assured them of adequate protection while calling for the support of all and sundry for Tue success of the project.

