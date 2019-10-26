Niger Delta Group, Ex-Militants Want PMB To Inaugurate NDDC Board

The Niger Delta Youth Vanguard (NDYV) and the Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Militants (CONDEM) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The NDYV and CONDEM said if inaugurated, the new board would assist in the forensic auditing of the NDDC as recently directed by the President.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the two groups in Port Harcourt yesterday, NDYV National Coordinator, Legborsi Yamaabana, said the delay in confirming the newly composed NDDC board is counter-productive.

Yamaabana said: “Following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari ordering a forensic auditing of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Niger Delta Youth Vangard (NDYV) and Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Militants (CONDEM) are urging the President to inaugurate the newly named board of NDDC to assist the forensic audit team that will be put in place.

“It would be recalled that the President, worried by public outcry and criticisms against the interim board of the Commission headed by Dr. Akwangaga Lelegima Enyia, over allegation of shady employment deals and alleged dubious award and payments for water hyacinth contracts that failed due process, had during a meeting with governors from the Niger Delta recently, ordered a forensic auditing of the board of the Commission from 2001 till date.

“Going by the wide media report on the allegation that the interim management team of the Commission, was set to illegally recruit over 300 new staff without board approval, the interim management team therefore lacks the credibility to guide the forensic audit team expected to be set up.

“We advise that the auditing team should not be supervised by the interim team of bureaucrats who are themselves part of the systemic rot that have bedevilled the commission, rather the new board that was not part of the rot be inaugurated to carry out house cleaning exercise under an atmosphere of transparency, to discourage undue interference.

