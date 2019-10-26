NILDS To Start Democracy Radio, Convokes 65 Students Monday

The Director General (DG), National Institute for Legislative and Democracy Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Olarenwaju Sulaiman, yesterday said the organisation would soon start operating a Democracy Radio Station that will educate Nigerians in that area.

Speaking at a pre-convocation press conference in National Assembly on Friday, Sulaiman said 65 students of the institute would be graduating on Monday.

NILDS is an affiliate of the University of Benin, but the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed years ago will expire next year.

“No new programmes had commenced during the ongoing 2018/2019 Academic session. The master’s degree in Constitutional Law and Constitutional Development will commence soonest when the Institute moves to its ultra-modern permanent site next year. As I speak, the Institute has commenced the process of admitting new students for the 2019/2020 academic session which will start early next year,” Sulaiman said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

