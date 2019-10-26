NEWS
Oyetola, Ooni Shower Encomium On Olu Aina At 80
Dignitaries from all walks of life converged on WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, Osun State capital for a Colloquium to mark the 80th birthday of the pioneer Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board; Prof. Oluremilekun Aina,
Speaking at the event, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, described Professor Aina as one of the architects of modern Nigeria whose intellect and God-given wisdom have impacted the socioeconomic and political lives of the Nigerian people.
Oyetola said: “We are gathered here today to celebrate a man who was nurtured in the best of Omoluabi ethos, tutored in the best tradition of intellectualism at home and abroad, and who laboured all through his life to give back to society in superlative terms, what the society has to engrained in him.
He lauded the virtues of the octogenarian who he said has since adolescence been a strong builder of an army of workforce in entrepreneurship, vocational and technical education that have now become the strength and hope of the nation’s economy.
Governor called on Nigerians particularly youths to emulate Aina’s virtues by being diligent and committed to whatever they do.
Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi described the celebrant as an achiever whose work will continue to speak about him forever.
The monarch showered royal blessing on Aina, his family, Osun State and the country at large and urged government at all levels to take into consideration vocational and technical education which Olu Aina stands for.
In his keynote address, Prof. Peter Okebukola called for the overhauling of the nation’s education system.
He tasked governments, stakeholders and individuals on the need to invest in and promote quality education as a panacea for national growth and development.
Okebukola who identified poor quality training, low level of remuneration and poor attitude to schoolwork among others, as the bane of education in the country, said the time has come for a critical review of education curricula to meet the contemporary requirements in the education system.
