Panoro Targets $10m From Nigeria’s OML13 Divestment

Panoro Energy has indicated its intention to divest oil assets in Nigeria following a deal to sell its interest in the OML 113 offshore license to PetroNor E&P for $10 million plus a contingent consideration of up to $25 million based on future production volumes.

The independent exploration and production company announced on Monday that PetroNor E&P will acquire subsidiaries holding 100 per cent shares in Pan-Petroleum Aje (Pan Aje), which holds a 12.1913 per cent economic stake in OML 113, including the producing Aje field and a number of exploration prospects.

PetroNor is in the process of finalizing separate agreements with OML 113 operator Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum (YFP) to create a new holding company and assume a lead technical and management role in order to progress the next phases of the project. Together these agreements provide the framework and pathway towards sanction of the next phases of the Aje project.

OML 113 located in the western part of offshore Nigeria adjacent to the Benin border. The Aje Field was discovered in 1997 in water depths ranging from 100-1,500 meters. Unlike the majority of Nigerian Fields which are productive from Tertiary age sandstones, Aje has multiple oil, gas and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian age sandstones.

Five wells have been drilled to date on the Aje Field. Aje-1 and Aje-2 tested oil and gas condensate at high rates from the Turonian and Cenomanian reservoirs and Aje-4 confirmed the productivity of these reservoirs and discovered an additional deeper Albian age reservoir.

Aje-5 was drilled in 2015 as a development well for the Cenomanian oil reservoir. The OML 113 license has full 3D seismic coverage from surveys acquired in 1997 and 2014.

Chief executive officer of Panoro, John Hamilton said, “We are extremely pleased to have reached this win-win agreement with PetroNor that perfectly suits both parties’ ambitions. Aje was a non-core asset for Panoro and allows us to further focus on expanding our organic operations in Tunisia and Gabon while retaining exposure to the considerable upside at OML 113 through the deferred consideration.

