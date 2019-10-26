PDP Soon To Be Forgotten In Kogi Central – Commissioner

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and commissioner for local government and chieftain affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would soon be forgotten in Kogi Central Senatorial District of the state.

The party’s political leader said this in Okene during the APC’s ward rally which was held simultaneously across the 21 LGA’s of the state, adding the APC has gained huge relevance in all the five local government area in the central region of the state and had since thrown the opposition into oblivion.

The chieftain maintained the PDP has had to struggle with irrelevance and their present state of political insignificance was clearly shown with their performances in the last general election as the APC swept all seats overwhelmingly.

Ohere affirmed that Governor Bello’s excellent performance in the last three and half years and his administration’s provision of massive infrastructures which included roads, water facilities, conducive learning environment and others have also helped to give the people good assurance of the party’s goodwill.

The Kogi central leader affirmed that the forthcoming gubernatorial election by November 16, would again be another opportunity for the teaming APC supporters in the region to prove that there was the non-existing opposition party. He charged the multitude of supporters at the event to fix their eye on victory and shun violence as they move into the electioneering proper.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

