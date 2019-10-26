Soludo Calls For Adequate Health Facilities

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has called on federal, state and local governments to provide adequate medical and health facilities for the citizens.

He made the call during the 26 annual LAPO development forum with the theme: “The Nigerian healthcare situation: the way forward” in Abuja, saying citizens would not travel abroad for health services if the facilities in the health care are available.

According to him, government should initiate sustainable reforms on health to avoid missing the target of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2030, where all countries are going to ensure health life and promote well being for all.

He further pointed out that public sector intervention is very important for deliberate smart technology and accessibility.

“It is a collective response and not just government response. NGOs, civil society organizations should go beyond advocacy and become champion of transparency and accountability in the health care expenditures, they should organise to become the value for money editors in the health care delivery as part of their citizens duties,” he said.

Soludo called on Nigerians to join him in commending the management of LAPO for their contributions to citizens in all aspects of their lives.

In his paper presentation at the occasion, a Prof. of Public Health and Community Medicine, Prof. Omokhoa Adeleye said the only thing that drive health services and wide coverage globally is availability of a social health insurance scheme.

He said that the scheme should be made compulsory for all citizens in the country, so arrangements can be put in place to capture the poor citizens who may not afford standard health care services ordinarily.

In his welcome address, the chief executive officer of Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO), Godwin Eseiwi Ehigiamusoe, contended that access to quality health care or lack of it is a vital factor in the overall assessment of the wellbeing of the people.

“It equally constrains the realization of the desired citizens’ contributions to overall national development. It is for this reason that universal access to health care is prioritized by local and international stakeholders in the health sector,” he said.

According to LAPO boss, health care realities in most developing nations, Nigeria inclusive, requires urgent and collective attention and action.

